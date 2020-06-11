Mystery Island – free virtual Vacation Bible School offered by Village Church

TextEditor

A fun-filled trip to Mystery Island awaits children this summer when the Village Church debuts a free, online Vacation Bible School open to all kids in pre-school to grade 5. Starting Monday, July 6, parents can stop by the church at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe to pick up their packets filled with all the ingredients needed for an exciting adventure to track down the one true God. Special crafts, science experiments and even recipes are being offered to parents and children eager to stay in touch with their church family and to be introduced to a comforting source of inspiration during the pandemic lockdown.

“There’s a sea of confusion about who God is and what he’s like, so we’ll provide answers during our virtual tour of Mystery Island,” said Kjersti Atkins, director of Children’s Ministries at the Village Church. “This vacation theme connects the Bible to the real world and gives kids a better understanding of our awe-inspiring Creator and the salvation He offers through Jesus Christ.”

Parents need to register online at villagechurch.org by June 19. After picking up their packets from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on July 6, they can log onto the church website any time for a one-hour daily curriculum filled with bible lessons taught by associate pastor Neal Presa along with interactive craft projects and experiments offered by church volunteers. Mystery Island offers three full days of curriculum and two days of at-home activities designed as a creative way for parents and children to discuss the gospel message.

“Who is God? What is He like? Does God love me? Our kids grapple with questions like these every day,” said Atkins. “By taking a trip to Mystery Island, kids will learn more about God’s amazing attributes and how that applies to their lives.”