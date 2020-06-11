Community Concerts of RSF’s 2020-2021 season set to begin in September

The virus caused Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe (CCRSF) to cancel its final concert of last season, including the fun and uplifting replacement concert it had planned for June. CCRSF will try again for that concert at a later date. However, CCRSF is optimistically forging ahead with plans for its exciting 2020-2021 season. CCRSF’s concerts will be eclectic as usual, but regardless of your favorite genre, everyone will enjoy each and every one of the upcoming concerts. CCRSF’s Early Bird discount has been extended to July 4.

Concerts are held at the Village Church Fellowship Hall in RSF and all performances begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, tickets and to see short video clips of the season’s upcoming performers, go to www.ccrsf.org. Below is also information about the CCRSF 2020-2021 season’s featured performers (also visit CCRSF’s Facebook page).

Sept. 25: Fernando Varela & William Joseph

Fernando Varela performed for CCRSF on Sept 19, 2014, and delighted its audience in the Sanctuary with his spectacularly beautiful tenor voice. Varela is an award-winning tenor, has performed in 31 different countries, on PBS specials, and sung with superstars such as Lionel Richie, Sarah Brightman, Josh Groban, and Gladys Knight, just to name a few. Both he and Joseph are David Foster proteges and tour regularly with him.

William Joseph is one of the most electrifying pianists, composers and producers of our time. His rare virtuosity and passion left David Foster mesmerized and that chance encounter sent Joseph’s career skyrocketing. Joseph has shared the stage with world-class artists such as John Mayer, Michael Buble, Andrea Bocelli, Barbara Streisand and more. His study with the Russian master pianist Stella Saperstein, of the Leningrad Conservatory, sparked his love of Russian composers such as Rachmaninoff.





Empire Trio

(Courtesy)

Nov. 13: Hooray for Hollywood, featuring Empire Trio

When these three met in New York City in 2012 a musical explosion occurred resulting in the creation of Empire Trio, an exhilarating and uniquely talented classical crossover ensemble that has been taking concert halls by storm all over the world. They have quickly established themselves as a musical force, selling out major venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The Redlands Bowl, Calif., (to a crowd of more than 6,000), theaters in London, plus over 300 other venues in the U.S. The trio’s chemistry, fun and passionate energy singing favorites from the silver screen inspire audiences.



Ilya Yakushev & Thomas Mesa

(Courtesy)

Jan. 29, 2021: Ilya Yakushev & Thomas Mesa

A powerhouse classical duo to start off 2021: Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev has many awards and honors to his credit and continues to astound and mesmerize audiences at major venues on three continents. A review in the New York Times called Yakushev “little short of heroic.” He has performed in various prestigious venues worldwide and so delighted “Live On Stage” audiences last year that he was invited to return.

Thomas Mesa is a brilliant cellist and is quickly establishing himself as one of the most charismatic and engaging performers of his generation. He is a winner of many awards and performed Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations with the L.A. Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl for over 30,000 audience members. Mesa has toured with Itzhak Perlman and is the cellist of the highly esteemed St Petersburg Piano Quartet. He has also been very busy with recordings of Brahms and Beethoven, Debussy, and new works for solo cello and cello/piano.





Atlantic City Boys

(Courtesy)

April 16: Atlantic City Boys

The Atlantic City Boys are four dynamic lead singers who have wowed audiences at Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, Atlantic City, as well as cruise ships around the world. Their show is an exciting mix of world class vocals and interactive comedy featuring the rock-n-roll harmonies of the Beach Boys, the Drifters, the Bee Gees, and, of course, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The boys have performed with many greats, from Jay Leno to Huey Lewis, Patti LaBelle and The Temptations. They will sing hits from Frankie Valli, Beach Boys, the Drifters, the Rat Pack, and more. —CCRSF news release