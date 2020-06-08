Spirit (and taste) of County Fair goes virtual

The San Diego County Fair is usually up and running now, but because of the pandemic, it has been postponed until next year. But some highlights of the fair have moved online, ranging from a photography show to a livestock auction. Some fair food favorites can be picked up Fridays and Saturdays at the fairgrounds.

Here is a lineup of some virtual and on-site attractions.

The “Fair Food Fix” offers popular fair foods such as kettle corn from the Copper Kettle, corn dogs and chili cheese dogs made by the California Corn Dog Company and funnel cake, ice cream and strawberry and banana smoothies sold at the Snax Shack. Roxy’s is whipping up a range of fare from falafel burgers, artichoke sandwiches and gyros to garlic-battered artichokes and french fries. Vendors are open for takeout from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June. Enter at the Solana Gate. More vendors might join in as health department permitting allows. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/downloads/2020/concessions/Summer-Food-Menu.pdf.

The Fair’s Virtual Photography Show gives a sneak peek at “picture-perfect entries” in nearly a dozen categories that will roll over into next year’s photography show competition. The show includes more than 600 photos. Photographers entered their images for more than $25,000 in cash awards and ribbons in the International Exhibition of Photography at the San Diego County Fair. Visit sdfair.com/exhibits/photography.

The prized goats, steers, lambs and hogs raised by local youths from 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) groups will be featured in an eBay-style auction beginning at 9 a.m. June 26-27. Visit

sdfair.com/exhibits/livestock-market-show.

A video on how to grow green onions and celery at home will feature one of the famous fair personalities, Nancy from the Wild West Turkey Stampede & Oasis Camel Dairy. Visit sdfair.com/educational-programs/plant-grow-eat.

The Student Preview, a free virtual show of student artwork submitted by teachers this year, will be featured online starting July 11. The work of more than 1,600 students will be featured in the Student Preview.

Visit sdfair.com/exhibits/student-showcase.

A San Diego County Fair activity book themed “Heroes Unite” includes puzzles, coloring activities and brain teasers for children in kindergarten through third grade. Visit downloads.delmarfairgrounds.com/downloads/2020/educational-programs/Activity-Book-Static.pdf.

An online gift shop with San Diego County Fair T-shirts and youth sweatshirts is at savethefairgrounds.com/shop. Proceeds support the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds also offers customized signs from its Sign Shop, ranging from banners to posters for graduations and other celebrations. Call (858) 755-1161, ext. 2420, or email signs@sdfair.com. Visit http://www.delmarfairgrounds.com/index.php?fuseaction=facilities.eventservices

