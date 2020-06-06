Love Your Library: Book Cellar reopens

Book Cellar open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Your favorite local bookstore is back in business! As of Saturday, May 30, you can visit the Book Cellar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. any Monday, Wednesday or Saturday. These past few months have been challenging, but the Book Cellar gang is happy to welcome back customers. Masks and social distancing are required, but if you don’t have a mask, call the shop in advance and they will give you one at the front door, 858-759-8421.

Another book note…

The Book Cellar does not accept book returns or other materials for the Rancho Santa Fe Library, which is still closed until further notice. But all library book due dates have been adjusted to July 31, 2020.

Become a member of The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe

Now is a great time to join the guild. The Rancho Santa Fe Library is managed and maintained by a partnership between San Diego County and the non-profit Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe. Membership in the guild benefits you, the library, and the community. Go online to join at www.rsflibraryguild.org/membership/.

Guild funds go toward, purchasing books, audio books, DVDs and periodicals. They also help maintain the land and buildings, and provide programs such as The Annual Christmas Tea and The Summer Reading Program. And crucially, the guild pays the salaries of the children’s library staff and the library’s part-time employees. As well, they fund The Book Cellar’s operations.

Benefits of guild membership…

• Monthly newsletter by email or mail

• Discounts in The Book Cellar

• Book requests in the library

• Invitations to exclusive events such as author talks