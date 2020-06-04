Village Church curbside drop-off event to benefit hundreds in need

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe is asking the community to come together on Saturday, June 13, to drop off food, cleaning goods, and children’s books and art supplies to help hundreds of San Diegans in need. The #OneVillage Mission Day collection will directly benefit five local missions who serve homeless families, at-risk teens, and out-of-work individuals severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a chance for everyone to do something tangible for their brothers and sisters who have been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic,” explained the Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, associate pastor of the Village Church. “Our local mission partners are seeing unprecedented needs in their communities from North County to the South Bay. What a great time to clean out your cupboards or shop online for things that can make a difference in someone’s life. It’s also a perfect opportunity for families to get their kids involved in lending a hand,” she added.

The church is asking for dozens of items including canned fruit and vegetables, bottled water, Clorox wipes, crayons and new Scholastic books. A complete list can be found at villagechurch.org/onevillage-mission-day.

All donations can be dropped off in the church parking lot at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, on Saturday, June 13, from noon to 2 p.m. Non-contact and all social distancing rules will be observed. A representative for each of the mission partners will be present to help with collecting and sorting. The missions include: Care House, Grace Presbyterian Neighborhood Church (Vista), Interfaith Community Services, New Day Urban Ministries and the San Diego Rescue Mission.

“People are hurting, and resources are stretched thin across San Diego,” said Farley. “As Christians, we want to share our love of God with others by serving everyone in our community. Now is the time to make a substantial difference by gathering urgently needed supplies.”

Those wanting to help with a financial donation can write a check payable to the Village Church with #OneVillage Mission Day on the memo line and mail it to PO Box 704, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., 92067. Donations are also being accepted on the church website at www.VillageChurch.org/donate.