Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Events

Country Squire Gifts in RSF now open, donating a percentage of any purchase to San Diego Food Bank

Country Squire Gifts and Linens
(Courtesy)
June 4, 2020
3:02 PM
Share

Country Squire Gifts and Linens in the RSF Village reopened Saturday, May 23 and plans to donate 10% of any purchase through June 30 to the San Diego Food Bank to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter and Carolyn Jensen have owned Country Squire for 33 years. The store has been in the village for 52 years and the Jensens are the third owners. Country Squire is open Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit countrysquiregifts.com. 6009 Paseo Delicias

Events
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement