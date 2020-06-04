Country Squire Gifts in RSF now open, donating a percentage of any purchase to San Diego Food Bank

Country Squire Gifts and Linens in the RSF Village reopened Saturday, May 23 and plans to donate 10% of any purchase through June 30 to the San Diego Food Bank to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter and Carolyn Jensen have owned Country Squire for 33 years. The store has been in the village for 52 years and the Jensens are the third owners. Country Squire is open Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit countrysquiregifts.com. 6009 Paseo Delicias