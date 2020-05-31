Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
North Coast Rep Theatre presents stay-at-home West Coast premiere of comedy ‘Human Error’

Top (L-R) Jacque Wilke, Max Macke, Terrell Donnell Sledge Bottom (L-R) Allison Spratt Pearce, Jane page (director) & Martin Kildare - photo by Aaron Rumley.jpg


Top (l-r) Cast members Jacque Wilke, Max Macke, Terrell Donnell Sledge; Bottom (l-r) Allison Spratt Pearce, Jane Page (director) and Martin Kildare
(Aaron Rumley)
May 31, 2020
1:33 PM
Through an arrangement with Actors Equity Association, North Coast Repertory Theatre is continuing Season 38 with the West Coast premiere of Human Error, a comedy by Eric Pfeffinger. From the comfort of their own homes, theatre lovers will enjoy a play that is full of warmth, heart and outrageous humor.

“We’re so excited to have received Equity permission to mount this production using advanced Zoom editing technology. Of course, we would have preferred to present Human Error on our intimate mainstage, but this is an excellent alternative in these challenging times,” said Artistic Director David Ellenstein. “Audiences will be experiencing a professionally-produced piece, and not simply a staged reading,” he added.

In Human Error, an unintentional mistake forces two couples – one liberal, the other, conservative - to meet and establish a relationship with binding implications. It is an uncharted journey for these unlikely friends, one that is brimming with surprises and self-revelation.

Human Error runs from June 15 – June 29. If you are not a ticket holder, tickets are $10. Purchase tickets at northcoastrep.org. Subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted with Zoom access information. Please refer to northcoastrep.org for more information or call the Box Office (858) 481-1055 between noon – 4 p.m.

EventsTheatre
