Canyon Crest Academy Foundation presents a Virtual Gala on June 6

Like so many other nonprofits, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation was disappointed when it became clear that its main fundraising event of the year had to be canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Canyon Crest Academy, a public school, receives a majority of its funds for arts, science and athletics through generous donations to the CCA Foundation at the gala each year.

However, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, determined to keep CCA on track as one of California’s top public schools, re-grouped and will broadcast a CCA Virtual Gala on Saturday, June 6 at 6 p.m. Viewers can bid on featured auction items and watch a full program of music and student and teacher testimonials. Also on the program will be a special performance by two-time Grammy winner Laurence Juber, who played with three of the Beatles — Paul, George and Ringo.

The gala begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube Channel CCATelevision. Don’t miss the exciting pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. which will include senior photos, a student art show, a preview of featured auction items and much more. The silent auction started on May 27 and will remain open until the end of the gala. Immediately following the gala, the 15th Annual CCA Film Festival will be airing on CCATelevision.

The CCA Virtual Gala 2020 is free of charge for all, but there is something for everyone. After registering your phone, purchase an Opportunity Drawing ticket for just $10, and you could win an “Apple Surprise.” During the “Live Gala,” three special apple surprises will be drawn from the pool of Opportunity Drawing tickets, including a valuable Apple technology product. Increase your odds when you buy three tickets for $20 or 10 tickets for $50.

How to get involved: Text the word CCAF To 71760 to start bidding for items in the online auction and buy opportunity drawing tickets.

The sponsors for the gala include inGenius, 92130 Realty, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, Sola at Pacific Highlands Ranch, Avino Apartments and Ameriprise Financial.

Email Nancy Coker with any questions at nancy.coker@canyoncrestfoundation.org and visit ccagala.com.