Solana Center offers free Virtual Workshop Series

Solana Center recently announced the launch of its new Virtual Workshop Series. Sponsored by the City of Encinitas and County of San Diego, Solana Center is adapting a few of its workshops for the virtual world. Participants will experience the same in-depth content led by Solana Center educators as is typically offered in the community.

Interested in learning how to reduce waste, make more eco-friendly choices, and help protect the planet’s natural resources? Check out this virtual lineup of free webinars:

Achieving Your Zero Waste Potential June 2/June 6

 Manure Management for Small Ranches or Farms June 10/June 13

 Backyard Composting June 11/June 13

Smart Ways to Fight Food Waste June 16/June 20

Manure Management for Large-Scale Ranches and Farms June 17/June 20

Raising Backyard Chickens “Cluckinar” June 18/June 21

Visit Solana Center’s events page at www.solanacenter.org/free-compost-workshops to check out the schedule and sign up for these free virtual workshops.

Keep an eye on Solana Center’s events page in the coming weeks, as more programming content will be added frequently.