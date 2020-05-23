Love Your Library: Free books and easy donations

It’s not all bad news. The Rancho Santa Fe Library is closed for the time being, but the Rancho Santa Fe Book Cellar is offering free books! Citizens are welcome to stop by and borrow a few titles from the cart outside the front door. If there’s something specific you want to read, you can leave a message on the Book Cellar’s voicemail, 858-759-8421, or email a request to info@rsflibraryguild.org.

Amazon Donations

Did you know that your Amazon “habit” can benefit The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe? Your purchases can support the guild at no additional cost to you. Amazon donates a small percentage of all purchases, made on Amazon Smile, to designated nonprofits. Here’s how:

1. Sign into your Amazon account

2. Go to your “Accounts Tab” pull down menu and click “Amazon Smile”

3. In the space for “Your Charity,” type in The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe, and your purchases will be credited to our organization. Click to be directed to Amazon Smile.

Library Guild Offerings

For information on content offered by The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe, please check out its newsletter, www.rsflibraryguild.org.

San Diego County Library’s Digital Collection— SDCL.org/elibrary

Read magazines and newspapers and download ebooks and audio books. From novels to tips on investing, there’s a world of entertainment and education at your fingertips.

Virtual Storytimes, Tutorials and Classes

The San Diego County Library offers virtual storytimes at: my.nicheacademy.com/sdclkidsprograms. And you can access www.Lynda.com for business, creative and tech tutorials taught by expert instructors.

Wifi Still Works!

Although you can’t go inside the Rancho Santa Fe Library, you can access its Wifi from the perimeter outside. So, if you need some fresh air and good internet access, the library has you covered!