San Dieguito Newcomers and Friends holds free weekly phone-in cooking class led by chef

San Dieguito Newcomers and Friends hosts a free weekly phone-in cooking class with Chef Mary Chamberlin. The classes are “equal parts new recipes, fabulous background stories and tried-and-true cooking tips and tricks.”

All are invited to join Chamberlin and Newcomer friends for this event every Thursday, from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. To do so, contact WendyBrickman@gmail.com with your name, email and phone number. Then you’ll receive the easy call-in instructions, soup recipes, colorful photos and some helpful resources.

Chamberlin also selects two recipes to teach participants each week from her cookbook, “The Traveling Soup Pot.”

For more information on Chamberlin or to purchase her cookbook, visit marychamberlincookbooks.com