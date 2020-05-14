Old Globe: Barry Edelstein virtually reprises his popular Thinking Shakespeare Live!

The Old Globe regards William Shakespeare as its premiere resident playwright, whose works and universal themes continue to resonate more than 400 years after his plays were written. For many San Diegans, their ability to understand and appreciate the wonders of the Bard during the Globe’s Summer Shakespeare Festival has increased exponentially since they joined the Globe for Thinking Shakespeare Live! During this unwanted intermission, the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein—assisted by Globe veteran classical actors Grantham Coleman, Megan Ketch, and Richard Thomas—will pivot to offer a free live online version, taking place on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. on The Old Globe’s Facebook page.

During this 90-minute exploration of the language of Shakespeare, Edelstein reveals a performer’s approach to Shakespearean language so audiences may easily understand the poetry of the Bard. This special program is based on Edelstein’s book Thinking Shakespeare: A How-To Guide for Student Actors, Directors, and Anyone Else Who Wants to Feel More Comfortable with the Bard. An ideal introduction to Shakespeare for families and young audiences as well as an exciting new look at the playwright for Bardophiles, Edelstein has performed this across the country, including at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C.

In addition, Edelstein returns with further free online editions of Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! on Tuesday May 26 at 6:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s 154 sonnets, each only 14 lines long, contain some of his most beautiful and moving poetry. This “social-distance” expansion of Thinking Shakespeare Live! introduces the sonnets and delves into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare’s work for the stage.

