Love Your Library: Go online for book and author events

You can’t meet in person, but you can attend events online. Local and national groups are hosting online author events, panel discussions, poetry readings and more. Here’s a small sampling of what’s available.

Warwick’s Online Author Events—warwicks.com/event/

Warwick’s in La Jolla is holding virtual author events and you can see what’s upcoming on their event calendar. On Tuesday, May 12, at 4 p.m., New York Times contributor and award-winning author of American Chinatown, Bonnie Tsui, discusses her new book, Why We Swim. On Wednesday, May 13, bestselling author of Modern Lovers and The Vacationers, Emma Straub, discusses her new book, All Adults Here. Warwick’s calls it the Couch Surfing Book Tour and it’s accessible via Zoom. Instructions to join the event are on Warwick’s website.

San Diego Festival of Books—https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sdfestivalofbooks

As part of The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Virtual Event Series, the San Diego Festival of Books is offering three virtual events: Live Q&A Event, Book Club and Children’s Storytime. For the month of May, the Virtual Book Club will read The Shape of Family by New York Times bestselling author Shilpi Somaya Gowda. And join a live conversation with authors, Joe Ide and Rachel Howzell Hall, on Thursday, May 14, at 12:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. The talk will be moderated by UC San Diego’s Kathryn Walkiewicz.

Adventures by the Book--https://adventuresbythebook.com/event/summer-songs-books-breezes-a-virtual-adventure-by-the-book/

Join the Zoom event, “Summer Songs, Books & Breezes: A Virtual Adventure by the Book” on Tuesday, May 19 at 4 p.m. This event features New York Times and bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Mary Alice Monroe, Kristy Woodson Harvey, and Amy Mason Doan and talented pianist Glenn Kramer. There is a fee for this event.

New York Center for Fiction, Crime Writers—https://centerforfiction.org/

On Thursday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m., find out what movies and books inspired a renowned group of bestselling crime fiction writers! Jonathan Santlofer, Alison Gaylin, Duane Swierczynski, Megan Abbott, and Lauren Wilkinson talk about memorable characters, scenes, and twists from their favorite crime fiction films and literature. This event is free, but donations are appreciated.

Poetry from a Yurt—https://www.atlasobscura.com/experiences/the-magic-of-words-in-a-poet-magicians-yurt

Atlas Obscura, the definitive guidebook to all things wondrous, offers Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma, an esteemed poet and performer from his yurt on Vashon Island, Washington. This in an interactive workshop offered for $10. It takes place on Sunday, May 17, a 2 p.m.

Eight New Orleans Poets—https://www.pw.org/content/eight_new_orleans_poets_to_watch

From literary journal Poets & Writers, check out videos from eight New Orleans poets, especially chosen as part of the “Poets to Watch” series. Jessica Kinnison, Sunni Patterson and others read as part of the Virtual New Orleans Poetry Festival 2020.