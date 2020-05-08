May 7: A guide to virtual experiences and online entertainment

Below is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your smart phone, computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

 CARTA presents “Impact of Infectious Disease on Humans & Our Origins,” its first virtual public symposium, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Explore how infectious agents and humans shape each other’s evolutionary trajectories. Online talks and Q&A; questions may be submitted in advance. Free and open to the public. Register at bit.ly/cartasymposium

Dr. Dilip Jeste is next in the La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series, which returns online Tuesday, May 12.

(Courtesy)

 The La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series returns virtually at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, with Dr. Dilip Jeste, a geriatric neuropsychiatrist and director of UC San Diego’s Center for Healthy Aging, speaking on the topic of loneliness and ways to combat it. A brief Q&A follows. Free and open to the public. Registration required: deborah@ljcommuinitycenter.org or ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

 The Howell Foundation will hold its usually in-person luncheon online at noon Thursday, May 14. The topic is “What We’ve Learned From COVID-19,” with virologist Dr. Nancy Binkin. Registration is $25 at bit.ly/howellcovid

 Warwick’s presents award-winning author Bonnie Tsui as she discusses her new book, “Why We Swim,” in conversation with Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Free. warwicks.com (See more on page 19, Love Your Library column.)

Cooking & creating

 Improve your art skills with online classes via the Athenaeum, held on various days and on a variety of subjects, such as oil painting, which begins Thursday, May 7, and runs weekly through June 18. View times, topics and fees at ljathenaeum.org/art-class-calendar

 Chef Vincent Savignano of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa will host a Facebook Live Mother’s Day-themed cooking class at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, to teach families how to create an easy brunch for Mom. Savignano will prepare a spread including cucumber cups, prawn salad, avocado toast and chocolate-covered strawberries, demonstrating all the steps for viewers to follow. Ahead of the livestream, viewers can find a shopping list and recipe cards at tinyurl.com/ybde7fgk

 The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents its new series “Family ArtLab: Home Edition.” The project invites you to make a self-portrait inspired by Tschabalala Self’s “Evening.” Free. bit.ly/mcasdartlab

 The public is invited to participate in San Diego Poetry Together: A Poetic Response to the Pandemic, sponsored by the city’s Commission for Arts & Culture. Throughout May, you can submit original work based on posted prompts. San Diego’s first poet laureate, Ron Salisbury, will select several poems to be shared publicly. bit.ly/pandemicpoetry

Family & children

 Cozymeal offers interactive cooking classes with local and national chefs at various days and times via Zoom. You can try Sushi for Kids at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 9, and learn safe knife skills while making your own rolls. $29 per person at bit.ly/cozymealsushi

 Varsity Tutors is offering two classes on neuroscience with Mayim Bialik, who will show students what the human brain is capable of. 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 14 and 21. Free and aimed at students in grades five through 10. bit.ly/bialikclass

Travel & outdoors

 Those who miss visiting the USS Midway Museum can take a virtual tour with audio at midway.org/360-virtual-tour. It Visit the aircraft carrier museum’s most popular spaces and explore the galleries from home for free.

Health & fitness

 The La Jolla Community Center offers kundalini yoga at 9:30 a.m. Fridays. Designed to clear the mind and improve moods and states of awareness, the instruction includes different sets, meditation and breathing exercises. Free. Email deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org to register and receive a link.

Art & culture

 Art of Elan provides free virtual concerts refreshed every Thursday with videos from favorite shows. The most recent is last year’s Sounds and Swells recorded at Stone Brewing in San Diego. bit.ly/artofelanvirtual

 The Kamil Gallery presents free weekly online exhibitions by UC San Diego undergraduate visual arts students. Currently running is Nalani Mae’s “Daily Catharsis, or Self Loving During a Pandemic.” bit.ly/kamilgallery

 The Theatre School at North Coast Rep presents George Orwell’s satirical fable “Animal Farm” as its next student production, with online performances featuring unique “staging” and other technical effects not normally available for live performance. May 14-17 at various times. Call (858) 481-1055 or email ben@northcoastrep.org

Virtual galas & events

 Project [BLANK] holds a series of virtual fundraisers to help support its collaborators. Every two weeks, the group opens its virtual doors to the public, offering exclusive performances and artworks that are being created while sheltering in place. The current cycle features world-class instrumentalists performing pieces that are getting them through their isolation. projectblanksd.org

