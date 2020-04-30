Vision of Children Virtual Tea to be held May 4

Whether one prefers Oolong or English breakfast tea, The Vision of Children Foundation (VOC) invites all to join them for a virtual tea party taking place on May 4. To take part, grab your tea of choice and brew yourself a cup in your favorite mug or teacup. The Vision of Children Foundation would love to see your tea parties, so make sure you take a picture or video and tag The Vision of Children Foundation so that they can see it.

If you are able to make a donation, for every $50 donated you will earn an entry into VOC’s opportunity drawing to win one of its carefully curated prizes which include the Grand Prize (a one-night stay at the Grande Colonial La Jolla, dinner for two at Nine-Ten Restaurant and Bar), the Pamper Package (two blow dry sessions from Allure with product, manicure and pedicure, one-month yoga from Core Power Yoga), and a Tea Forte Gift Box.

For more information and to participate, visit www.visionofchildren.org





Lynne Wheeler

(Courtesy)