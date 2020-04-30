Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation moves annual art auction online

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation (RSFEF) will hold its annual art auction, A Creative Affair, online to benefit R. Roger Rowe Elementary School. Bidding will begin May 7 at noon through Bidpal and will end May 15 at 5 p.m. Visit one.bidpal.net/2020artauction

Generous donors Jere and Joyce Oren along with the Lynch Foundation for Children, Steven Hughes, Richard and Hiromi Clyne, and others, have donated an initial $20,000 to the annual art auction.

Additional funds to be raised at RSFEF’s 6th annual art auction event will augment donations to the Education Foundation from parents and community members throughout the year.

“We are so grateful to all of the philanthropists and parents who have generously supported us through underwriting our event,” said Hazel Bentinck, RSFEF chair and annual giving co-chair. “It is truly remarkable to have our community come together and support our R. Roger Rowe kids, especially at this time when our school has had to create and maintain a distance learning program.”

Instead of the live auction event, which was to be held at community partner The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, the event will be held online. A Creative Affair art auction is co-chaired by Paige Pennock and Debra Dorsee, both parents of R. Roger Rowe Elementary School children.





6th grade art project: A Colorful Sky—Iconic Rancho Santa Fe, 36 x 48 in., canvas, acrylic paint, tracing paper, crayons, colored pencils, oil pastels, and Mod Podge.

(Courtesy)

Artwork from children in every class at R. Roger Rowe Elementary School will be auctioned to the highest bidder. A variety of items from rounds of golf to kids’ camps will also be offered during the auction. Members of the community at large are welcome to bid on the children’s art and online auction items.

The RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141 x208 or contact admin@rsfef.org.