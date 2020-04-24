Love Your Library: Go online for reading, learning and entertainment

Although the Rancho Santa Fe Library has been closed for about a month, there are plenty of ways to access resources online. Here are a few great options.

San Diego County Library’s Digital Collection— SDCL.org/elibrary

According to a press release, the San Diego County Library is investing half a million dollars to enhance its digital collection, much of which is available via SDCL.org/elibrary. You can read magazines and newspapers and download ebooks and audio books. From novels to tips on investing, there’s a world of entertainment and education at your fingertips.

Tutorials and Classes— lynda.com/portal/patron?org=sdcl.org

Lynda.com is a new offering from the San Diego County Library. All you need is your library card to access business, creative and tech tutorials taught by expert instructors. If you don’t have a library card you can get one online at sdEbooks.org.

Wifi Still Works!

Although you can’t go inside the Rancho Santa Fe Library, you can access its Wifi from the perimeter outside. So, if you need some fresh air and good internet access, the library has you covered!

Author Lily King (Courtesy)

Warwick’s Online Author Events—warwicks.com/event/

Warwick’s in La Jolla is holding virtual author events and you can see what’s upcoming on its event calendar. Lily King, author of Euphoria, and Writers and Lovers, and Kristy Woodson Harvey, author of The Southern Side of Paradise, appear in April. Warwick’s calls it the Couch Surfing Book Tour and it’s accessible via their Facebook page.

Shop Local and Independent

If what you want to read isn’t available via the library, you can buy it and have it delivered by Warwick’s (www.warwicks.com). As well, try IndieBound (www.indiebound.org), a service that connects you to independent bookstores in your area. And the brand-new site, Bookshop.org (www.bookshop.org), has a business model that generates financial support for authors and independent bookstores, struggling because of physical store closures. Of course, you can also shop on Barnes & Noble and Amazon.