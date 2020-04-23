Event briefs: April 23

Humane Society holding pet photo contest

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society invites animal lovers to share “QuaranTails” photos of their pets showing how they have “made life better or maybe a little trickier during this ‘stay-at-home’ challenge.”

Participants can enter a photo through 9 p.m. May 11 and share with friends and family and ask them to vote.

No fee to enter; $1 a vote and you can vote as many times as you want. Proceeds go to the animal shelter’s programs ($5 feeds two homeless animals for one day).

Enter or vote at gogophotocontest.com/sdpets — Linda McIntosh, San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Humane Society to hold ‘Virtual Walk for Animals’

San Diego Humane Society’s Virtual Walk for Animals will take place on Saturday, May 2. This online event will unite thousands of animal lovers throughout San Diego County to make a lifesaving difference for pets and wildlife in need. The Walk for Animals raises vital funds that help San Diego Humane Society care for nearly 50,000 animals each year by providing shelter and adoptions, veterinary care, investigations of cruelty and neglect, wildlife rescue and more. As the community practices social distancing, the virtual event will feature online versions of Walk for Animals activities.

Registration is free and participants receive custom Walk for Animals resources designed to help them spread the word, fundraise and save animal lives.

Learn more and sign up at sdwalkforanimals.org.

Best Bets: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

Here are some activities to undertake on your smart phone, computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Expanding Thinking

 New biweekly podcast from renowned San Diego neuroscientists Bernard Baars and David Edelman, On Conciousness with Bernard Baars, features open-minded conversations on new ideas about the scientific study of consciousness and the brain. The latest episode was recorded at D.G. Wills Bookstore in La Jolla. bit.ly/neurosciencepodcast

Cooking & Creating

 Chef Prabeen of Pasea Hotel& Spa in Huntington Beach will host a virtual cooking class on how to grill the best steak for summer 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Pasea will share introductory videos, grocery lists and recipes prior to the live class so viewers can prepare. facebook.com/PaseaHotel

Family & Children

 Transform your home into an Escape Room with kits of varying themes and for various ages. The kits contain stimulating puzzles to print at home, designed to bring you adventure for $22. escape-kit.com/en

Del Mar Highlands Town Center is hosting Facebook Live virtual Hullabaloo concerts at 10 a.m. every Thursday through May 28 on its Facebook page at facebook.com/delmarhighlands and downloadable coloring pages.

Health & Fitness

 A boost for your body and mind, The Workout Today e-mails will be delivered to your inbox three days a week with comprehensive workouts that don’t require experience or equipment.

Workouts are balanced for body and mind, and are free. Sign up at theworkout.today

 Yoga as Therapy is a UC Television program in which clinical psychologist Erik Groessl talks about research about the value of yoga in reducing pain, improving physical function and overcoming opioid addiction in military veterans, among other patients, in this conversation with Paul J. Mills of UC San Diego. uctv.tv/shows/32702

Arts & Culture

 Write Out Loud hosts Listen to This, with a story told every day. The storytellers include Susan Clausen, Charles Evans, David Fenner, Caitie Grady, Linda Libby, Brian Mackey, Allison Spratt Pearce, Veronica Murphy, Walter Ritter, Rachael VanWormer and others. Sign up at writeoutloudsd.com/

 Oceanside Theatre Company presents its first virtual gallery tour of the “Pop!” exhibit now through the end of April. All art featured is for sale, with a number of the artists donating proceeds to support Oceanside Theatre Company. bit.ly/otcpoptour

 La Jolla Playhouse brings its Without Walls (WOW) initiative online. Designed to break the traditional walls of theater, WOW offers immersive, site-inspired and digital works. $25 for four shows.

Sign up for online performance dates at lajollaplayhouse.org/wow-goes-digital

 The 5th annual Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare event will be streamed online via The Old Globe Theatre, commemorating the playwright through interactive activities including readings, lessons and more. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25. facebook.com/TOGArtsEngagement

Virtual Galas & Events

 The galleries may be closed, but The San Diego Museum of Art invites you to celebrate Art Alive 2020, April 24-26, from the comfort of your home.

Follow the museum’s social media channels 3 p.m. daily for content featuring floral interpretations throughout the years, including exhibitions, a dance party, cocktail recipes, crepe flower tutorials, and more. facebook.com/TheSanDiegoMuseumOfArt or Twitter @sdma or Instagram @sandiegomuseumofart

 The 37th annual San Diego Cake Show runs virtually through April 30, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. Judges from around the world will choose winners in a contest open to the public for voting. sandiegocakeshow.com

