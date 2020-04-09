Village Church to hold Holy Week and Easter online worship events.

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe joins Christians worldwide in celebrating the holiest week in the Christian calendar with special online services beginning April 9 at 7 p.m. for a Maundy Thursday service. Featuring scripture readings and special music marking the Last Supper that Jesus held with his apostles, the service will be broadcast live on the church FaceBook page and also on the church website. All are invited to “bring” their own bread and wine and to celebrate the Lord’s Supper together. Good Friday will feature a special worship service called the “Tenebrae,” or Service of Darkness, with a reading of parts of the Passion story and special music, and will go online at noon on Friday, April 10. There will also be an interactive prayer vigil from 6 a.m. to midnight. The community is encouraged to sign up online for half-hour segments to offer prayers and meditations. A Biblical guide will be emailed to all participants when they register at www.villagechurch.org/worship.

On Sunday, April 12, Easter will feature a joyous and uplifting musical celebration with members of the San Diego Symphony. “While we will not be together in our sanctuary, we will be together in the bonds of love and joy. Our Easter and Holy Week services are all about celebrating the endless love of God that became human in Jesus Christ,” said Village Church senior pastor Rev. Dr. Jack Baca. “The mere fact that we will not be physically present in no way diminishes this good news or our ability to proclaim it. God’s love conquered evil and death. And it is his love that will see us through the pandemic crisis.” The service will conclude with a photo tribute of first responders who are serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To view the online service, sign up for the prayer vigil, sign up for regular email communication from the church, or to get more information on Holy Week at the Village Church, visit www.villagechurch.org/worship or contact Holli Crawford: hollic@villagechurch.org.

