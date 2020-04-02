Chabad Jewish Center of RSF programs continue virtually, open to the community

Now more than ever, is a time to connect spiritually. The Chabad Jewish Center of RSF is continuing to offer classes and programs virtually.

The Fraida Cameron RSF Hebrew School of the Arts continues its fun, stimulating and engaging classes virtually.

Students proudly continue to work hard on their Hebrew literacy, prayers, and Judaic lessons. Bar and Bat Mitzvah Lessons have continued weekly virtually. Bat Mitzvah Club students now volunteer their time as Quarantine Homework Helpers to best accommodate parents and students navigate their new online school lifestyle.

The RSF Ladies Luncheon met virtually on March 24 for an afternoon of spiritual rejuvenation and conversation. “What a wonderful way to connect and grow spiritually while in isolation,” remarked Bev, a newcomer to the monthly meetings. “I am normally unable to attend as I work during this time, but it has been a blessing to join at this time.”

Classes are in full swing. Feel free to join the many virtual services Chabad Jewish center has to offer. Contact the office at 858-756-7571 or info@jewishRSF.com

Visit jewishRSF.com/corona for updates and inspiration.

