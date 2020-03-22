San Diego Giving Back Raffle guarantees every participant wins a prize

Guaranteeing every participant will win a prize, the San Diego Giving Back Raffle is now selling tickets for its 16th annual raffle fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

The Giving Back Raffle raises funds for San Diego’s 56-bedroom Ronald McDonald House, which has provided a “home away from home” for families with a critically ill or injured child in a local hospital for more than 40 years. Proceeds from the Giving Back Raffle help the organization provide services — including lodging, meals and emotional support — to families as they care for their hospitalized child. Each year, more than 15,000 family members access services at the Ronald McDonald House.

This year, the San Diego Giving Back Raffle is awarding thousands of prizes, including a grand prize guaranteed to be at least $1 million cash. Subject to a minimum number of ticket sales, the grand prize winner has the choice of up to $2.1 million or a multimillion-dollar Rancho Santa Fe estate that embodies innovative, contemporary design. The nearly 6,000-square-foot hillside estate features four bedrooms; six-and-a-half bathrooms; unobstructed, panoramic coastal views; a zero-edge pool with jacuzzi; home theater; two wine cellar walls and more. More than $5 million in prizes are available through the raffle, including luxury cars, travel experiences and high-end technology products.

“After 15 years of raffle fundraising, we’re very excited to do something we’ve never done before – guaranteeing every participant wins a prize,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “This enhanced prize format enables us to ensure all of our generous supporters a greater share in our fundraising success. We look forward to the community giving back to our cause through the raffle and helping us raise funds to strengthen families and bolster their psychological well-being as they go through a medical crisis.”

Advertisement

Single ticket prices are $150, and discounted multi-ticket packages, as well as add-on tickets are available. The earlier raffle tickets are purchased, the more chances there are to win in the special “early bird” drawings.The first early bird ticket deadline is April 24 and the winner receives his or her choice of a 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S; a 18-day, 17-night cruise to Antarctica; or $100,000 cash. By purchasing an add-on ticket with a single raffle ticket, the ticket purchaser is entered for a chance to win a weekly prize of $20,000, or one of nine prize options such as a 2020 Mercedes-Benz A 220 Sedan and a Nile River cruise in Egypt. A list of all available prizes and ticket options is available at SDRaffle.com. -- News release

