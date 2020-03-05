Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club presents tour of RSF estate gardens

“Ramblin’ through the Ranch” Garden Tour and Market will be held Sunday, May 3, from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
March 5, 2020
Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club invites the public to celebrate spring at its annual “Ramblin’ through the Ranch” Garden Tour and Market to be held Sunday, May 3, from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Attendees will ride in open-air trolleys from the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club to individual estates where they will wander through exquisite private gardens, each with a unique story. Back at the Garden Club market, they can shop local artisan booths, enjoy a bite to eat or a glass of wine, and listen to live music before hopping on the trolley to the next estate.

This year’s tour is the Sunday before Mother’s Day and a wonderful opportunity to treat the special women in your life. Families welcome. Tickets $50 adults; $25 Children 3-12 (under 3 free)

The proceeds from the tour benefits the community through the Garden Club’s grant program. This year alone more than $100,000 in grants will be awarded to non-profit organizations for projects that meet the grant program requirements. In recent years, the program has provided over $200,000 to support local projects.

For more information, call 858-756-1554 or email thora@rsfgardenclub.org Tickets are $50 and are on sale now and can be purchased at www.rsfgardenclub.org/2020-garden-tour-and-market/

