Retired Rear Admiral offers leadership seminar at Village Church

The public is invited to attend a special leadership development seminar offered by the Village Church and featuring retired Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben USN on Saturday, March 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kibben’s many accomplishments include serving as the U.S. Navy’s 26th Chief of Chaplains and overseeing more than 800 chaplains in the Navy and Marine Corps representing 100 faiths. A graduate of the Princeton Theological Seminary and the Naval War College, she served as a Senior Fellow at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC., and most recently founded Virtue in Practice, advising executives on moral, ethical and spiritual leadership.

Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben USN

(Courtesy)

“Margaret Kibben is a leader among leaders who values virtue, integrity and trust. Those are exactly the qualities we need to uphold in business, government and our everyday lives,” said the Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, associate pastor at the Village Church. Farley directs the church’s Culture of Service Initiative that aims to equip people with vital skills needed to become leaders in their communities. “Dr. Kibben has the experience and communication skills to help people realize their gifts and apply them to guide others. Great leaders come alongside to equip, engage and deploy people for service,” explained Farley. “At the Village Church, we want to provide the right tools to create community leaders who inspire others.”

According to Kibben, the enthusiasm to exercise our God-given gifts is either encouraged or extinguished depending on what motivates us to use them. “How are we living up to God’s plan for our skills and talents? The next question then becomes, how are we uplifting and emboldening others in the exercise of their grace gifts?” she asks. Following the Saturday seminar, Kibben will host a Sunday luncheon Q&A at noon in the Village Church Fellowship Center to discuss her current life of service, which includes serving as a consultant to the Department of the Navy’s Sexual Assault and Response Office.

Advertisement

The cost of the “Leaders Lead” seminar on Saturday, March 7 is $35 and includes breakfast and lunch. The cost of the Sunday, March 8 luncheon Q&A is $15. Tickets can be purchased at villagechurch.org/kibben-seminar.

All events will be at the Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Childcare is available by emailing alycenn@villagechurch.org

