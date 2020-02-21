Village Church to host Brazilian benefit concert to help at-risk teens

The exciting sounds of Brazilian music will take center stage at a benefit concert in the Village Church sanctuary in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, March 1, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. An entertaining mix of Portuguese and American classics will be performed by professional singers from the church choir headed to Brazil to partner with Hope Unlimited, a charity that helps at-risk teens in two of Brazil’s poorest communities. A long-time mission partner of the Village Church, Hope Unlimited transforms the lives of girls and boys who have nowhere else to turn after escaping sex trafficking, drug running, incarceration, and life on the streets. They receive the support needed to reclaim lost childhoods and begin to build successful futures.

“Music is universal. It speaks to the heart of everyone and impacts spiritual formation,” explained the Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, associate pastor of the Village Church. “What a wonderful opportunity for our talented musicians to share their gifts for teaching and leading worship.”

Farley will accompany the singers to Brazil along with several other volunteers who will work to upgrade the Hope Unlimited facilities in Campinas and Vitoria, Brazil. The concert performers are section leaders for the Village Church choir: soprano Katie Colleen Hickey, mezzo soprano Danielle Perrault, alto Elly Roseberry, tenor Myles Mayfield and bass Aaron Bullard. All will be accompanied at the concert by church pianist Susie Shick.

The concert is open to the public and a free-will offering will be taken to defray the cost of the singers’ trip. Doors to the church sanctuary open at 3:45 p.m. and Brazilian-themed refreshments will be served. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

“Brazilians are passionate about their music -- it’s a key part of worship at the church founded by graduates of Hope Unlimited. Our section leaders are thrilled for the chance to lead vocal workshops that will have a real impact on those children and their communities,” added Farley.

For more information, visit villagechurch.org or call 858-756-2441.

