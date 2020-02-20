Event briefs: Feb. 20

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra returns to Encinitas March 1

Encinitas Friends of the Arts will present a concert featuring the internationally-renowned Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra on Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

“This is our third year to bring this remarkable orchestra to Encinitas and we expect another sold out performance,” said Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward.

Hailed by the Los Angeles Times as, “Musically superb,” the orchestra of 40 talented musicians plays traditional East European folk instruments such as the balalaika, domra, bayan and gusli. They will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world. The concert will also feature traditional Russian folk dancers Larissa Nazarenko and Tyler Worth, guest singers and instrumentalists from Kiev, Lviv (Ukraine), and St. Petersburg, Russia, including baritone Vladimir Chernov, formerly of the Metropolitan Opera, soprano Anna Belaya, Gypsy singer Elena Kholodovskaya, prima domra Tamara Fainitskaya, violinist Olena Kaspersky, and many others.

The orchestra was formed in 1995 to perpetuate this unique style of music which is recognized and loved worldwide. The orchestra’s artistic director is Iryna Orlova and its music arranger is Anatoliy Mamalyga. Both are graduates of the famed Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music, formerly known as the Kiev State (Tchaikovsky) Conservatory.

The concert is presented by Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas. Proceeds from the concert will be used to support Encinitas arts education programs for youth and public art.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under. To purchase tickets, visit: www.encinitasarts.org/calendar. The concert is expected to sell out, purchase tickets in advance. For more information, contact Naimeh Woodward, Encinitasarts@gmail.com, or visit the concert website: www.encinitasarts.org.

RSF Women’s Fund General Meeting Feb. 25

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will hold a General Meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event also includes a luncheon, site visit presentation and guest speaker Pelin Thorogood, president and co-founder of Wholistic Research and Education Foundation. Thorogood will speak on “The Therapeutic Promise of CBD: What We Know.” Thorogood is a frequent speaker on the topic of medical cannabis.

All those interested are welcome to attend the meeting. For questions regarding signing up to attend the event or for more information regarding the organization, contact the RSF Women’s Fund at (760) 230-2761. Website: rsfwomensfund.org.

CCA Foundation to host Spring Parent Happy Hour

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is hosting its 4th annual Spring Parent Happy Hour at Pacific Social at the Village Pacific Highlands Ranch on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 5 - 8 p.m. Reserve your spot here: tinyurl.com/qto8v4k

At the Happy Hour, there will be delicious, hearty appetizers, free non-alcoholic drinks, and beer and wine specials. Pacific Social is a friendly neighborhood restaurant with delicious food in an ambiance that evokes all of the comforts of home.

The Happy Hour will be a great opportunity for parents to interact with the teachers and administrators in a relaxed atmosphere.They will also be able to meet Principal Brett Killeen, Assistant Principal Gary Thornton, CCA Board President Kristy Lalotis, CCA Foundation executive director.

Del Mar Rose Society celebrates 20th anniversary features guest speaker

The always entertaining and knowledgeable Jim Horacek of Armstrong Garden Center will be presenting “Whats new with rose foods and fertilizers” Thursday, Feb. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m. Then join the Del Mar Rose Society for hors d’oeuvres and champagne toasts to 20 years of growing beautiful roses and friendship plus fabulous raffles too. The event will be held at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Call 760-809-6860. Public welcome.

San Diego Museum of Art – North County Chapter presentation: ‘Dragons: Myth and Reality’

The February program for SDMA – North County Chapter will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, in the Parish Hall of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Del Mar, 15th Street and Maiden Lane. Courtenay McGowen’s presentation, “Dragons: Myth and Reality,” will cover the art and culture of dragons dating from 2000 BCE to the present time. Dragons represent the highest form of power and authority as expressed in religion and art, as well as the existential fear of the unknown. They are here around us today, a part of our culture. Registration and refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $10; free to SDMA-NCC members.

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Made in America’ Concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “Made in America” featuring America-themed compositions and composers on Saturday, March 7, 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. The performance will include the New World Symphony by Antonin Dvorak and feature pianist Byron Chow performing Piano Concerto No. 1 by Edward MacDowell. The orchestra will also present the premier of Implied Architecture, a piece by NCSO cellist Jordan Kuspa. Funded in part by the City of Encinitas Community Grant Program, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

CARTA presents ‘Exploring the Origins of Today’s Humans’

“Exploring the Origins of Today’s Humans” will be presented Friday, Feb. 21, 1-5:30 p.m. at the Salk Institute (Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium). Presentation to focus on “Where did we humans come from? When did we become the dominant species on the planet?”

For information: (858)246-0846 or khunter@ucsd.edu. Admission is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. To register: carta.anthropogeny.org/events/exploring-origins-todays-humans

Co-presented by UC San Diego/Salk Institute and the Center for Academic Research and Training in Anthropogeny (CARTA). Sponsored by the G. Harold and Leila Y. Mathers Charitable Foundation.

Early Music Concert

San Diego Early Music Society presents Concerto Köln featuring the group’s four concert masters in a program for two and four violins and strings with works by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Locatelli and Geminiani, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Tickets: From $10. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

Art exhibit in Solana Beach by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith

Rock star. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Six-time Grammy winner. Fine artist. Philanthropist. These are just a few ways to describe Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who has embarked on a North American fine art tour for 2020. Road Show Company presents: “In collaboration with SceneFour: The Art of Chad Smith.” The third stop on the tour has just been announced: Solana Beach. Smith has chosen Solana Beach based on the region’s rich history of supporting music and the arts. The Art of Chad Smith opens at EC Gallery in Solana Beach beginning Thursday, Feb. 27, and extends through Sunday, March 1.

The iconic drummer will be making two live, in-person meet-the-artist appearances at the gallery: Saturday, Feb. 29 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 from noon – 3 p.m. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The exhibition as well as the Chad Smith appearances are complimentary and open to the public, RSVPs are required at 800-599-7111 or pr@ecgallery.com; however, a minimum purchase is required to spend individual time with the artist. For more information, visit www.ecgallery.com.

EC Gallery is located at 212 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

Songs for SONGS rally returns to Belly Up

A program of bands and speakers will be held to rally against the storage of nuclear waste near San Onofre State Beach. Organized by the Samuel Lawrence Foundation, the event is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The free event is open to anyone 21 or older and includes music, satire and commentary on Southern California Edison’s storage of 3.6 million pounds of highly-radioactive waste about 100 feet from the ocean at the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, or SONGS.

“One of my top priorities is engaging communities around San Onofre on the future of the facility,” Levin said. “I’m thrilled to see so many concerned citizens raising their voices on this issue and I’m glad to participate in the Samuel Lawrence Foundation’s Songs for SONGS event.”

Speakers include Rep. Mike Levin, Dr. Gregory Jaczko, former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Alexis Dixon, a Samuel Lawrence Foundation board member. Comedian Joe Sib will serve as emcee.

A diverse lineup of local talent includes reggae, rock, salsa and folk offerings from Ginger Roots, The Routine, ¡Sabrosas!, Well Shift and Songs for People.

Songs for SONGS will be livestreamed on howlive.tv, and available for general viewing for those unable to attend the events.

Learn more at www.samuellawrencefoundation.orgts.

Coastal Communities Concert Band concert

The internationally-acclaimed Coastal Communities Concert Band will present a special concert at the Carlsbad Community Church on Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.. This Sunday afternoon event will feature something for everyone, from jazz to classical to marches. Special Guest Saxophonist SGM Steve Ticknor will perform beautiful works popular in the saxophone repertoire.

Tickets are $20/Adult and $15/Senior & Students are free. They may be purchased directly from the band at www.cccband.com/760-436-6137 or at the door just before concert time.

Palestinian human rights activist speaks Feb. 23 at Temple Solel

StandWithUs San Diego is bringing world-renowned Palestinian human rights activist Bassem Eid to Temple Solel in Cardiff on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Topic: “Human Rights under Abbas and Hamas.”

Visit www.bassemeid.com and standwithus.com. Temple Solel is located at 3575 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, 92007.

Walk the Talk, Just in Time for Foster Youth’s 7th Annual Celebration

Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) will hold its 7th Annual Walk the Talk on Saturday, March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. The event will raise awareness and resources for transition age foster youth in San Diego County. The theme of this year’s fundraising celebration is “Vision 20/20”.

The festive yet relaxed evening will feature gourmet comfort food, engaging and inspirational entertainment related to JIT’s mission, and unique silent and live auctions. For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or underwrite Walk the Talk, visit www.jitfosteryouth.org/walk-the-talk-2020/.

Black History Month

 All are invited to join in UC San Diego’s 18th annual Black History Month Scholarship Brunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Price Center West Ballroom, 9500 Gilman Drive on the UCSD campus. The annual fundraiser will feature a keynote address by Dr. Julianne Malveaux, an African-American economist, author, commentator and business woman.

The event will also include a silent auction, live music performance by The Wildside Band and a Southern-style soul food brunch. Tickets from $85. blackhistorymonth. ucsd.edu/2020/brunch-2020.php

 A double choir and orchestra will perform a musical consideration of injustice through the music of the dean of black composers, William Grant Still, under conductors David Chase and Ken Anderson. “The Long Dark Shadow” will take the stage 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Concert tickets are $25 ($15 student/military) at bodhitreeconcerts.org or (subject to availability) at the door.

Fat Tuesday Event

Celebrate Martedi Grasso with “Of Angels and Devils: Carnival in Venice,” a lecture-concert by Victoria Martino and Venetian baroque music masters Giuseppe Tartini and Giovanni Battista Tieplo, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: From $25. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Gala Benefit

Seacrest Foundation presents the 2020 Women’s Auxiliary Gala, “Legacy of Light and Love,” 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Cocktail reception, live auction, three-course dinner, entertainment by The Dancing Fire, and dancing to tunes from Spencer and his Players. Tickets: From $100. seacrestfoundation.org

Mark this Day!

UC San Diego’s Geisel Library has a new exhibit on its first floor West Wing to celebrate World Bookmark Day on Tuesday, Feb. 25, when from noon to 1:30 p.m. visitors can enjoy bookmarks of varying shapes and sizes, have an opportunity to make their own and express their appreciation for bookmarks, also known as “quitter strips.” library.ucsd.edu

On Stage at NC Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “The Outsider,” opening 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 (preview 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21) and running through March 22. Written by Paul Slade Smith, the non-partisan satire is “overflowing with clever plot twists and is the ideal antidote for anyone overwhelmed with today’s headlines.” 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets: From $46. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Words from Writers

The 25th annual Writer’s Symposium by the Sea runs Feb. 25-27 at Point Loma Nazarene University, 3900 Lomaland Drive, San Diego, featuring Pico Iyer, Sonia Nazario, and Alice Walker. Afternoon workshops, conducted by published writers, provide tips and insight into the writing process. Evening interviews feature conversations and Q&As with notable authors. Tickets start at $15. (619) 849-2297. pointloma.edu/writers28th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Come tee off with Hollywood actors and professional athletes at the 28th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic March 8 and 9 benefiting Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the annual golf tournament helps transform the lives of children suffering from physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease. Aaron Pollock, Charlie Joiner, Hank Bauer, Rob Heidger, Sam Scarber, Tina Mickelson, Derek Smith, and Jason Kyle, to name a few, have all signed on to help these disadvantaged kids.

The festivities begin on Sunday, March 8 with a pre-tournament welcome dinner held at Morgan Run Club & Resort, 5690 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091. The evening will include dinner, cocktails, entertainment, and a live and silent auction. The next day is when the action begins where groups will be paired with a celebrity to participate in contests and sample delicious food by Casanova Tacos and Los Chuchys, and, of course, non-adult and adult beverages hosted by Thorn Street Brewing, Viewpoint Brewing Company, and Societe Brewing Company at every hole.

Since 1991 Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has been successful in bringing together talented, caring people to help children with deformities feel better about themselves and be more comfortable in society. Fresh Start has transformed the lives of thousands of disadvantaged children who are now thriving in school and in the workplace.

Tickets for this fun annual event are $700 for a single golfer and dinner and $2,500 for a foursome and dinner. Guests who are unavailable to golf are encouraged to show their support and attend the welcome dinner and live auction for only $100.

To learn more about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and/or learn more about the golf tournament and sponsorships, contact Tracy White at tracy@freshstart.org at 760-448-2019. To register, visit bit.ly/38bsnDn

For more information, visit freshstart.org

Meet and Greet to be held at Assistance League Thrift Shop

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito will host a Meet and Greet activity from 9-10 a.m. at its thrift shop, located at 1542 Encinitas Blvd. in the Encinitas II Shopping Center.

This is an opportunity to explore the many volunteer openings to serve the community and make new friends. There is no obligation to join.

ALRSD raises funds through philanthropic programs such as the Assistance League Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and grants. Membership is open to everyone.

Please direct any questions to alrsd@yahoo.com. Website: www.alrsd.org

2020 Step by Step Walk is open for registration

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego Step-by-Step 5K Walk at Liberty Station is on Saturday, April 4 is board member Paul Dawson. Paul was care partner for his wife Eva, who dealt with Parkinson’s for over 21 years. Eva passed away in June 2018. Paul now leads the Oceanside Parkinson’s Support Group and is board president for North County Parkinson’s Support Group, which also includes additional chapters in La Costa, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook. Paul and Eva, their kids and grandkids, have walked the 5K at Liberty Station every year since 2012.

“My goal is to make the event even more of a “family affair,” Paul says. “Folks are always welcome to register and walk as individuals, but I encourage friends and families to form teams to walk in honor of or in memory of those bravely fighting Parkinson’s.

“On our website www.parkinsonsassociation.org you can create a unique team name, or join another. You can build a friendly competition with other families, service clubs, employee groups, churches, motorcycle clubs, knitting groups, scout troops. Those who can’t attend can support your team by donating in memory of, or to honor a loved one.”

The Parkinson’s Association San Diego provides very valuable services for people with Parkinson’s, their care partners, caregivers and families. These services include outstanding educational programs, transportation, information and referral, plus a comprehensive website and e-blasts regarding critical updates.

All funds donated to PASD stay in San Diego County to help people with Parkinson’s, their care partners, caregivers and others impacted by this disease.

For more information about the event or to register, visit www.parkinsonsassociation.org.

