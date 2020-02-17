Women’s History Month: ‘Telling Our Stories’ topic for AAUW event March 14 - Public invited

Join members of the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women as they celebrate March as Women’s History Month by “Telling Our Stories.” They will share the stories of their own foremothers, role models and other she-roes on March 14, 10 a.m. to noon at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitas. There will be social and networking time the first half hour followed by a meeting and program at 10:30 a.m. Any attire is welcome, but you are encouraged to wear vintage attire, clothing, jewelry, or hats of personal or historic significance, or white and a little purple to celebrate the suffragettes.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings which are open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups.

The branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp held at the University of California San Diego. The branch also supports the national AAUW Fund.

Advertisement

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Ginny Spence, membership@aauwdml.org

