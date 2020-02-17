Preparing for gala: CCA on location with two-time Grammy-winning guitarist Laurence Juber

Canyon Crest Academy is holding its most important fundraising event of the year on May 2, “Yesterday|Today|Tomorrow, A Gala For Our Students’ Future.”

This year’s gala will feature two-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist Laurence Juber who played with three of the Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. To help market the event, CCA Foundation Executive Director Joanne Couvrette and Director of Events Nancy Coker headed up to Los Angeles with CCA Envision Coordinator Brad Kester and Envision Cinema Conservatory students Anabelle Gauvreau and Luca Csathy to film a promotional video with the renowned guitarist. The Cinema Conservatory program at Canyon Crest Academy operates much like an independent production company and offers an active approach to video and filmmaking techniques and theory.

Prior to the interview with Juber, the students worked closely with the CCA Foundation team to develop the theme and script for the film. Anabelle and Luca did all of the filming and final editing and were able to complete a professional promo piece just in time to premier to parents for CCA’s Back-to-School nigh.! You can watch it at www.facebook.com/watch/?v=182039973081024

In the film, Juber grows nostalgic as he reminisces about his early days with McCartney, and can be seen in clips playing with McCartney as well as in solo performances. Juber confides, “It’s not just about fingers on the strings, it’s about creating an emotional space within each performance that engages the audience. For me music has been not only a living, but also a passion.”

At one point, Juber treats the CCA team to a private rendition of The Beatles song “I Saw Her Standing There!”

The 2020 CCA Gala “Yesterday|Today|Tomorrow, a Gala For Our Students’ Future” will be held at a beautiful private home in Rancho Santa Fe. Current sponsors for the gala include inGenius, 92130 Realty, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, Sola, Avino, Ranch Events, Horizon Prep and Ameriprise Financial

Sponsorships and tickets for the GALA are available. Go to ccagala.com or email Nancy Coker at nancy.coker@canyoncrestfoundation.org with any questions.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization which raises money from events like the Gala to “provide fantastic opportunities across academics, athletics and the arts, and creates an environment where students can thrive.” For more information, visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

