Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith to make San Diego stop on art tour

The Art of Chad Smith opens at EC Gallery in Solana Beach beginning Thursday, Feb. 27, and extends through Sunday, March 1. (Above) An art piece by Chad Smith.
Feb. 13, 2020
Rock star. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Six-time Grammy winner. Fine artist. Philanthropist. These are just a few ways to describe Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who has embarked on a North American fine art tour for 2020. Road Show Company presents: “In collaboration with SceneFour: The Art of Chad Smith.” The third stop on the tour has just been announced: Solana Beach. Smith has chosen Solana Beach based on the region’s rich history of supporting music and the arts. The Art of Chad Smith opens at EC Gallery in Solana Beach beginning Thursday, Feb. 27, and extends through Sunday, March 1.

The iconic drummer will be making two live, in-person meet-the-artist appearances at the gallery: Saturday, Feb. 29 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 from noon – 3 p.m. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The exhibition as well as the Chad Smith appearances are complimentary and open to the public, RSVPs are required at 800-599-7111 or pr@ecgallery.com; however, a minimum purchase is required to spend individual time with the artist. For more information, visit www.ecgallery.com.

EC Gallery is located at 212 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

