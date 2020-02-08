‘Share the Love’ theme of RSF Garden Club meeting Feb. 10

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club invites the public to come to a free event on Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring something to share, whether it be cuttings, succulents or bulbs from the garden, to bring some muffins, cookies, or something from the kitchen or the store. The public is encouraged to also feel free to just bring a friend and Garden Club members will share what they love about being part of the 92-year-old organization. “Share The Love” will be held in the Secret Garden of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club at 17025 Avenida de Acacias and is free of charge to the public. Coffee, tea, and other beverages will be served.

Master Gardener and Garden Club member Andrea Kessler will be on hand to discuss how to best propagate and successfully grow the cuttings, succulents and bulbs that are brought to share. Kessler has been nurturing her own extensive Rancho Santa Fe garden for many decades.

Reservations for “Share The Love” can be made by email at thora@rsfgardenclub.org or by calling Thora Guthrie at 760-715-3230.The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe. For more information on club membership benefits and grant and scholarship programs, please call 760-715-3230 or visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.

