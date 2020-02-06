RSF Art Guild to present painting demonstration and lunch with artist Alex Schaefer

All are invited to attend “Grayscale and the Logic of Light,” a demonstration and lunch presented by the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild with artist Alex Schaefer, a renowned painter. The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the art studio of Suzy Schaefer in Rancho Santa Fe. The enlightening demonstration will be a live painting by Jean-Francois Millet, the “Norman Milkmaid in Gréville,” 1874. It is a beautiful and moving artwork to be used as a launching point for deep discussion on a range of topics involving color theory, composition and the use of grayscale.

Of all the comparisons that can be made between music and painting, the most elemental is the presence of grayscale. Matisse called it the “Notes of the Painter.” Alex Schaefer, in his many years of teaching the art and craft of “painting,” has found a succinct explanation of just how exactly painting works.

Vincent Van Gogh said, “Painting is like Algebra.” Alex will show you what was meant by that statement, and to introduce you to the logic of light.

Lunch is included and the address will be provided upon registration. Space is limited and registration in required in advance: The fee is $20 for Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild members and $50 for non-members. Please RSVP soon to rsfartguild@gmail.com. Send your check to Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild (spelled out) to PO Box 773, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Carpooling is advised due to limited parking.

Advertisement

The Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit and strives to reach out and provide art education in the community and county, encouraging visual artists to share in the local art experience. For more information, visit ranchosantafeartguild.org. The demo is partially supported by a Community Grant from the RSF Foundation.

For more information on Alex, visit the website paintwithalex.com

