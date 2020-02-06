The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe hosts ‘Pooch Smooch’ dog adoption event on Feb. 16

Find true love at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe at its Pooch Smooch adoption event on Valentine’s Day weekend.

During Morada’s Sunday brunch on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can cozy up to eligible canines up for adoption in the hopes of making a perfect match.

For the adoption event, The Inn is collaborating with SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time), a volunteer organization advocating for homeless dogs and cats in San Diego County that are at risk for euthanasia. SPOT’s mission is saving treatable, trainable, manageable and misdiagnosed animals from San Diego shelters by providing a system of transport, training, fostering and adoption. SPOT also supports spay and neuter programs and TNR (trap, neuter, release) programs for feral cats.

As part of the event, there will be a Pooch Smooch kissing booth where 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit SPOT. For more information on the adoption application process, please visit spotsavespets.org

