Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Events

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe hosts ‘Pooch Smooch’ dog adoption event on Feb. 16

@pawsreports.jpeg
The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe will host the Valentine Pooch Smooch adoption event on Feb. 16.
(Courtesy)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
Feb. 4, 2020
11:58 AM
Share

Find true love at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe at its Pooch Smooch adoption event on Valentine’s Day weekend.
During Morada’s Sunday brunch on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can cozy up to eligible canines up for adoption in the hopes of making a perfect match.

For the adoption event, The Inn is collaborating with SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time), a volunteer organization advocating for homeless dogs and cats in San Diego County that are at risk for euthanasia. SPOT’s mission is saving treatable, trainable, manageable and misdiagnosed animals from San Diego shelters by providing a system of transport, training, fostering and adoption. SPOT also supports spay and neuter programs and TNR (trap, neuter, release) programs for feral cats.

As part of the event, there will be a Pooch Smooch kissing booth where 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit SPOT. For more information on the adoption application process, please visit spotsavespets.org

EventsLocal News
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.
Karen Billing
Follow Us
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More from this Author
More on the Subject
Advertisement