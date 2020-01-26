Village Church showcases local vocalist as a part of video series

The Village Church’s Faith & Work Initiative has released its most recent “Profiles in Faith & Work” video, featuring Katie Colleen Hickey. The monthly video series captures church members in their workplace or retirement and how they live out the vision, mission, and values of Christianity.

Hickey, a Village Church member who also serves as the soprano section leader for the Village Community Chorale, is featured in the month of January. Hickey began her professional career in Washington D.C., singing with some of the finest choirs and conductors in the city. Engagements abroad include performing at the World Symposium on Choral Music in Seoul, Carmina Burana with the Czech National Orchestra and Chorus in Prague, and at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Wales. Since moving to San Diego in 2011, Hickey has been sought after as a soloist and choral musician, regularly performing with the Bach Collegium San Diego, Sacra/Profana, and the San Diego Pro Arte Voices.

Hickey is also an International Concert Tours specialist with WorldStrides, assisting choirs and orchestras take their performances and prestigious competitions across the globe.

To view Hickey’s video, visit villagechurch.org/profiles-in-faith-3. For more information on the Faith & Work Initiative, contact Rev. Dr. Neal Presa at NealP@villagechurch.org or call the church office at 858-756-2441.

