‘Abandoned San Diego’ author to speak at RSF Library Jan. 25

Author Jessica Johnson will appear at the Rancho Santa Fe Library Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. to talk about “Abandoned San Diego,” her book about fascinating — and some hidden — places in San Diego. Books will be available for purchase following the presentation.

Johnson is a native San Diegan who has lived her entire life in and around “America’s Finest City.” While she loves San Diego’s major attractions, her life’s mission has been to explore and describe the unknown and overlooked wonders of the area. Her work reached fruition in her creation of the HiddenSanDiego.net website, which has received millions of unique online visits, and has become an invaluable resource for tourists and local explorers alike. Her work has been featured in local and national print media, radio and television, and she has written extensively on a wide variety of things San Diego.

Author Jessica Johnson with her book “Abandoned San Diego”

(Courtesy)

Johnson said her future plans this year include “opening an e-store for my book and merchandise. I also have a Hidden California website (hiddenca.com) that I plan on expanding. I’m also going to begin writing my next book, Hidden San Diego.”

Johnson provided the following information about her book “Abandoned San Diego”:

“In 1880, San Diego was a sleepy, dusty, western border town of about 2,500 souls. Today, it is a modern, world-class city with a greater metropolitan area population of more than three million residents (five million if the Mexican border city of Tijuana is included), a diverse economy, and tourist attractions that draw an estimated 35 million visitors each year. Its history was written by a fascinating group of friars, explorers, miners, entrepreneurs, educators and inventors.

“In a thriving modern city like San Diego, little stays the same for long. Today’s skyline would be virtually unrecognizable to a time traveler from the 1950s, but when you explore a little, you find fascinating vestiges of the San Diego of our great grandparents tucked away. Abandoned San Diego is a trip back in time, visiting 19 sites that are in some level of deterioration, but still offer a glimpse into a different period in San Diego’s past. Along the way, we will take a richly illustrated journey to old mines, fading towns, burned out ruins, and pioneer cemeteries, among other fascinating places.”

The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, RSF, 92067. Phone: 858-756-2512. --News release