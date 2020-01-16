‘5K Paw Walk in the Garden’ to be held Feb. 15

There’s only one day of the year when you can walk your dog in the San Diego Botanic Garden. The 8th annual “5K Paw Walk in the Garden” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) and the San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) will join paws to raise funds that support people, plants and pets.

“Saturday is the perfect time to take your dog for a walk and the San Diego Botanic Garden is the perfect place,” says Kelly Peters, RCHS director of donor and community relations. “The 5K Paw Walk lets you do something you’re already going to do on the only day when you can walk your pet through the Garden.”

It’s not a race. Walkers can cover the full 5 kilometer/3.1-mile course, but that’s optional. People don’t need a dog to participate. There are plenty of dogs there to pet.

There will be pet products, food (for people), treats (for dogs), information and displays for animal lovers, a pet first aid station, and (of course) dogs.

Advertisement

* Dogs must be kept on leash at all times.

* No leashes longer than 6 feet (including retractable leashes.)

* No dogs in heat.

* Owners must clean up after their dog. (There will be poo bags available.)

Advertisement

* Limit two dogs per person.

* Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations.

Register yourself, your team, or for a virtual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden online at rchumane

society.org/events/5k-paw-walk-in-the-garden/

Day of event registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and paws cross the starting line at 9 a.m.

More information about the 5K Paw Walk in the Garden is available at RCHS at 389 Requeza Street or SDBG at 230 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas or at SDBGarden.org.

