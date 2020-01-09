Event briefs: Jan. 9

Village Church to host Open Mic Night

The Village Church’s Family and Connecting Ministries invites all community members to an Open Mic Night on Friday, Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Student Lounge. This event is free and will include food and drink. People of all ages and all faith backgrounds are encouraged to attend and perform their talents, be it singing, comedy, poetry, etc.

“Here in North County, we delight in farm to table, locally-sourced dining experiences. Likewise, there is no shortage of locally- sourced talent right here in our communities,” says The Rev. Dr. Neal D. Presa, Associate Pastor for Family, Connecting, and Communications Ministries at The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. “We are hosting an Open Mic Night for any local artist, musician, poet, stand-up comedian, or singer to perform in a fun space with food and drink for happy hour on a Friday night. This evening is about building and being community.”

No RSVP necessary. To learn more about The Village Church and both the Family and Connecting ministries, visit villagechurch.org or contact Neal Presa at NealP@villagechurch.org or by calling the church office at 858-756-2441. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Oracle Pro Series tennis event coming to RSF Tennis Club Jan. 13-19

The Oracle Pro Series, a professional tennis circuit featuring some of the world’s best players, is coming to the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club in San Diego from Jan. 13-19. The event is free and open to the public all week. This event is a men’s ITF M25. Free parking will be available throughout the tournament at Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club.

Launched in September 2019, the Oracle Pro Series consists of ATP, WTA and ITF World Tennis Tour professional events held across the United States. In addition to creating 40 percent more playing opportunities in the U.S., the Oracle Pro Series expands the pathway for the next generation of aspiring champions from college tennis up to the ATP Tour and the WTA Tour. For more information on the event, visit oracleproseries.com/2020-events/san-diego

For information on volunteering at the event, visit volunteersignup.org/A9MTD

The RSF Tennis Club address is 5829 Via De La Cumbre, RSF.

Village Church to hold third annual ‘Theology on Tap’ event

The Village Church’s Faith & Work Initiative will host its 3rd Annual “Theology on Tap” event on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 4 – 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Center. Theology on Tap is an annual event held on the last Saturday in January that hosts a multi-industry panel sharing how they live out the Christian faith in the workplace, the challenges and joys of doing so, and practical ways of holding the vision, mission, and values of Jesus Christ in daily living. The event concludes with a time of networking with sumptuous food, wine and beer.

“Faith is integral to every part of every day of our lives,” says The Rev. Dr. Neal D. Presa, associate pastor and Faith & Work Initiative coordinator at The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. “It’s less a matter about work-life-faith balance as more to do about integrating faith in your work and life. The entire community is welcome to the 3rd Annual Theology on Tap, a free, fun gathering where we learn practical insights from a multi-industry panel on integrating faith, life, and work, followed by networking over great food, wine and beer.”

2020’s panel includes Aaron Bullard, Gustavo Coria, Bob Frey, Francie Murphy, and Elly Roseberry. Contact Kailey Vigil at kaileyv@villagechurch.org to RSVP or call the church office at 858-756-2441. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. For more information on Theology on Tap and the Faith & Work initiative, visit villagechurch.org

Upcoming course in RSF reveals Jewish origins of Western civilization

This winter, Rabbi Levi Raskin of Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe will offer Judaism’s Gifts to the World, a new six-session course by the acclaimed Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), unearthing the Jewish roots of some of the most cherished values of Western civilization.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., “we will face toward Jerusalem to discover how common ideas of personal responsibility, the inherent sanctity of human life, institutionalized universal education, human equality, the dignity of a day of rest and devotion to family, and a sense of purpose have their origins in ancient Judaism,” according to Raskin.

“At a moment in which we are witnessing a rise in antisemitism, it is important to explore what has been the true impact of Jews and Judaism on civilization,” Raskin said. “Understanding Judaism’s historical contribution gives us a deeper appreciation for its continuing relevance and a better understanding of how the moral and ethical institutions we take for granted came into being.”

Judaism’s Gifts to the World explores tensions between social and individual responsibility, the implications of monotheism, the sacredness of human life, the meaning of social equality, how Sabbath observance laid the groundwork for the modern weekend, and the underpinnings of morality.

“It is widely known that Judaism gifted monotheism to the world, but for many, that’s where the Jewish contribution ends, explained Rabbi Mordechai Dinerman, the director of curriculum at JLI’s New York headquarters, who is also the course’s editor. “Even this contribution is often viewed rather narrowly, as a religions contribution, which is only meaningful to those interested in religion. But as this course demonstrates, the universal change effected by the Torah is much broader.”

Dr. Darrin M. McMahon, the Mary Brinsmead Wheelock professor of history at Dartmouth College, has praised Judaism’s Gifts to the World as timely and important: “There can be no doubt that the Jewish contribution to the civilizations of the West and the world is immense. At a time when noxious critics would doubt that contribution, or deny it altogether, the Jewish Learning Institute has offered a timely reminder of the many gifts the Jewish tradition has bestowed. Judaism’s Gifts to the World is a gift of its own, providing a scintillating course in the history of ideas and culture by leading experts from around the globe.”

As with all JLI programs, Judaism’s Gifts to the World is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.

Interested students may call 858-756-7571 or visit www.jewishRSF.com for registration and for other course-related information.

Accomplished pianist Louis Landon to perform at CV Library Concert Series event Jan. 15

The Carmel Valley Library Concert Series presents pianist Louis Landon Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6:45 p.m. He will perform a 45-minute program of music from his latest CD Space Traveler.

Landon is a composer and Steinway artist, formerly of New York and a current resident of Sedona, who has dedicated his life to music. His passion is for peace. His career has taken him around the world playing a variety of styles with some of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry: classical music for Mikhail Baryshnikov, Latin music with “Pucho and his Latin Soul Brothers,” pop music with Rupert “Pina Colada Song” Holmes, rock and roll with John Hall. He has released 34 albums/CDs, 27 of which are solo piano works.

Concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, call (858) 552-1668.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, 92130.

Earl Warren to hold semi-annual Arts Festival Jan. 16

Earl Warren’s semi-annual Arts Festival, a fundraising event designed to celebrate the visual and performing art classes, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5-7:30 p.m., at Earl Warren’s multi-purpose room (MPR) and The Cove. The schedule of the event is a follows:

 5 p.m.: An open-house gallery in The Cove to view art on display by Studio Art, Video Film, and Digital Art — come mingle.

 5:45 p.m.: Attendees invited to the MPR

 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Performances by Instrumental Music, Guitar, and Vocal Ensemble students.

 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Drama students perform “Murder, Actually” by Edith Weiss

Pre-sold tickets are a suggested $5 donation; Earl Warren students get in free to this event.

An ASL (American sign language) interpreter will be at the event.

Carmel Valley Library Senior Symposium

Carmel Valley Library’s next Senior Symposium will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. Mike Belcher will present “Happier and Healthier Aging” which will discuss the importance of a well-balanced lifestyle including diet and exercise recommendations.The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, contact Carmel Valley Library at (858) 552-1668.

‘Journey to the Night Sky’at SB Library

Come to the Solana Beach Library to discover the wonders of the night sky in an astronomy-themed workshop. Children aged 8-12 years will learn about: how stars form, how stars evolve and constellations. The workshop will conclude with an activity where children can make their own constellation lamp. Class will be led by Canyon Crest Academy students on Saturday, Jan. 18 starting at 2:30 p.m The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue Solana Beach. Call 858-755-1404 for any questions.

Holocaust survivor to speak Jan. 15

Dr. Edith Eger, one of only a few living survivors of the Holocaust, will speak on “Forgiveness and Letting Go” Jan. 15 in Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar. The 3:30 p.m. talk is sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections, a nonprofit senior service organization.

The speaker will be introduced by Dr. Mark Kalina, chair of DMCC’s Health and Wellness Committee, and the event will end with an exercise facilitated by Linda Vazin, founder of Breath Body Connection.

This program has limited space, and those interested in attending should call or email the DMCC office to register: dmcc@dmcc.cc or 858-792-7565.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Executive Director to speak at SB Historical Society meeting

At the Jan. 10 General Meeting of the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Executive Director Trish Boaz will provide updates on the organization’s many activities, including progress toward linking remaining targeted sections of the planned 70-mile Coast to Crest Trail. So far, more than 48 miles of hiking trails have been opened to the public. Significant progress has been made on closing the remaining gaps at Santa Ysabel, Santa Fe Valley, and Osuna Valley. Dust off your hiking boots: Boaz says that completion of the Coast to Crest Trail is imminent.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach

For over 30 years, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy has worked to protect the natural San Dieguito River Watershed and its natural and cultural resources, as well as recreational opportunities. The conservancy partners with many organizations to remove invasive plants and restore native habitat critical to the survival of wildlife and preserving the quality of the local water supply. San Pasqual Valley, Bernardo Mountain, Fairbanks Ranch, Lusardi Creek, Gonzales Canyon and the San Dieguito Lagoon are focal points for this work. The group leads nature and environmental education projects, including the San Dieguito Citizen Science Monitoring Program, started in 2014 and now including more than 350 citizen scientists. The Conservancy also leads the San Dieguito Watershed Explorers Program, which brings youth from all areas of the County to the River Park to enjoy the outdoors while learning about water quality testing, mammal tracking, plant identification and the history of the San Dieguito River Valley.

Del Mar shredding and recycling event

Del Mar residents and businesses are encouraged to bring up to three boxes of documents for shredding and fluorescent bulbs and batteries for recycling to the lower parking lot at Shores Park between 9 a.m. and noon Jan. 18. The Del Mar Recycles Drop-off event also will provide collections of sharps and medicines for residents. The parking lot entrance is on Stratford Court south of 9th Street. The event is open to City of Del Mar residents and businesses only.

Student art entries welcome

The Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee presents an exhibition of 2D and 3D art by local youth on Jan. 31 from 5-7 p.m. and Feb. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at the Del Mar Town Hall. Canyon Crest Academy Dance Troupe is scheduled to perform on Friday evening with lemonade and cookies provided by the Del Mar Foundation. Saturday afternoon Sandcastle Tales Children’s Bookshop will present story time and an illustrator discussion starting at 1:30 p.m. All area students are encouraged to participate. Please submit entries to delmarartshow@gmail.com by Jan. 20. For more information, visit www.delmar.ca.us/art

‘Mad About Mozart’ Gala Trio to perform

‘Mad About Mozart’ Gala Trio will perform Friday, Jan. 31, at Morgan Run Club & Resort. 6:45 p.m. doors open. Concert begins at 7 p.m. (A VIP pre-event reception for VIP ticket holders will be held at 5:45 p.m. The event features cocktails and hors d’ouvres.)

Violinist Zach De Pue tours internationally with the De Pue Brothers (bluegrass) Band. A sought-after soloist and chamber musician, Zach is the former concertmaster of the Indianapolis Symphony and Time for Three founding member. Nathan Farrington is an LA-based bassist, singer, and composer. He was recently named the LA Opera Orchestra principal bass and has been a frequent guest on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion. Josh Fobare is a keyboardist, composer and record producer living in Boston who performs and produces music across a wide range of genres.

The “Mad About Mozart” Gala will be held Saturday, Febr. 1, at the Hyatt Aventine in La Jolla. For more information on both events, visit mainlymozart.org

St. James by-the-Sea’s Music Series event

St. James by-the-Sea’s Music Series’ 2019-20 35th anniversary season continues with the prestigious Westminster Choir from Princeton, New Jersey, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan.19, St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Westminster Choir, hailed by American Record Guide, as the “gold standard” of American choral ensembles, will appear in the concert, “Appear and Inspire: 100 Years of Singing.” Tickets: $30 at stjamesmusicseries.com

Cyclovia Encinitas

Cyclovia is a free open street event where streets are temporarily closed to cars and open for people to enjoy exploring their community by walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing. This is a chance to explore local businesses and the neighborhood in a new way. (Parks, Rec. and Cultural Arts Dept.) Sunday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Encinitas, Coast Hwy. 101 between D and J Streets. Free. 760-633-2740. Visit bit.ly/cycloviaencinitas and to reach the City’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov

SD Botanic Garden docent training classes

Want to meet great, new friends who share your love of gardening and learn more about San Diego Botanic Garden’s unique plant collection? Then you’ll want to take the garden’s docent training classes that begin on Thursday, Jan. 30. The first class is Thursday, Jan. 30, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Larabee House. $60 fee for nine classes. Pre-requisites are required. sdbgarden.org/docent.htm

Youth Musical Onstage

J Company Youth Theatre will stage “Mamma Mia!” directed by Joey Landwehr, Jan. 10-26 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. It features new interpretations of songs by the Swedish-disco-pop group ABBA, including “Take A Chance on Me” and “Dancing Queen.” Tickets: $19 at the box office or jcompanysd.org

Sonatas and Cantatas

San Diego Early Music Society presents the San Diego debut of the award-winning ensemble, Concerto Italiano, under the direction of harpsichordist Rinaldo Alessandrini, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Concerto Italiano will perform sonatas and cantatas by Corelli, Vivaldi, Marcello, Scarlatti, Handel, Porpora and Leo. Tickets: $10-$45. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

‘Science’ Concert

The second concert of the Salk Science & Music Series features pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 in the Salk Institute’s Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium, 10010 N Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. After intermission, Joseph Noel, professor in the Jack H. Skirball Center for Chemical Biology & Proteomics Laboratory, will give a brief talk on his latest scientific discoveries. Tickets: $60. (858) 597-0647. music.salk.edu

Jewish Film Previews

Beth Israel Men’s Club will feature previews of movies from the 30th annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival at its next brunch, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive, La Jolla. The cost is $10. Leslie Oster, of the film selection committee, will be on hand. The festival runs Feb. 13-23 at four venues, with 35 films from 17 countries being screened. Register at cbisd.org/programs or call (858) 900-2598. The brunch is open to the community, both men and women.

Italian Comedy

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents the comedy “Tito e gli alieni” (“Little Tito and the Aliens”) in Italian with English subtitles, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Synopsis: After his wife’s death, a professor lives isolated from the world in the Nevada desert. His only contact is Stella, who organizes alien-themed weddings for tourists. He receives a message from Naples: His dying brother is entrusting him with his two children so they may live with him in America. The kids expect the legendary bright lights of Las Vegas, but instead, find themselves in the middle of nowhere, in the hands of their nutty uncle in a weird place where aliens are said to live. Tickets: $12 at sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

Contemporary Art

Quint Gallery will host an artist talk and walk-through with Kelsey Brookes 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, discussing his current solo exhibition “Perception and Hallucination,” which ends Jan. 18 at 5171 Santa Fe St., in the Bay Ho area of San Diego. (858) 454- 3409. quintgallery.com

