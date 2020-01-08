D-Day paratrooper to be featured at Jan. 25 screening in Rancho Santa Fe

Honor Flight San Diego and Normandy Jump 2019 will present a special screening of “Libertas,” the first in a series of three documentaries commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at the R. Roger Rowe School’s performing arts center.

The Normandy Jump 2019 series will feature Coronado native Tom Rice who was a World War II paratrooper attached to the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division when he parachuted behind enemy lines on June 6, 1944.

Rice went back to Normandy in June 2019 and this documentary showcases one of the largest living historical events in our lifetime.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will directly support Honor Flight San Diego, flying WWII and Korea War veterans to Washington, D.C. in May 2020 to visit the memorials built for their service and sacrifice. Both R. Roger Rowe School students and Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club members are currently raising funds to send veterans on Honor Flight this year.

Proceeds from the event will also support Normandy Jump 2019 as they fund Rice’s trip back to Normandy in 2020 to jump with his WWII 101st Airborne brother.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a meet and greet with Rice before the showing begins at 11:45 a.m. The film will be followed by a moderated panel discussion with director Mark Vizcarra, producer CJ Machado and Rice at 1:15 p.m.

In addition to photo ops with Rice, attendees will also be able to get their picture taken with a C-47 replica plane door that Rice jumped from.

Tickets for the screening are $25 and can be purchased at nj2019.eventbrite.com.

At 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25, the public is invited to the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas for a post-screening barbecue lunch to meet Honor Flight San Diego, Rice and the Normandy Jump 2019 team. The barbecue is $20.

