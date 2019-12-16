Young Adult author Gretchen McNeil is keynote speaker for 9th annual CCA Writers’ Conference

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that young adult author Gretchen McNeil will present the keynote address at the 9th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference on Saturday, March 28, 2020. This event is the only free writing conference for high school students in the country.

McNeil is the author of several young adult novels for Balzer + Bray for Harper Collins, including Possess, 3:59, Relic, I’m Not Your Manic Pixie Dream Girl, Get Even, Get Dirty and Ten, as well as the horror/comedy novels #Murdertrending and #Murderfunding for Disney/Freeform. Her next novel, No Escape, hits shelves in the fall of 2020.

Ten: Murder Island, the film adaptation of Ten starring China Anne McClain (Descendants 2, Black Lightning) premiered on Lifetime in 2017. Get Even and Get Dirty have been adapted as the series Get Even for BBC/Netflix, coming in 2020.

“I’m so excited to be giving the keynote address at this year’s CCA Writers’ Conference!” said McNeil. “There’s nothing more rewarding for a writer than to help inspire the next generation!”

High school students from all over San Diego County and neighboring areas are welcome to this event. This year’s best-selling and award-winning speakers include authors, Hollywood screenwriters, poets, playwrights, journalists, songwriters, comic book writers and illustrators, and more.

Sophie Camilleri, president of the CCA Creative Writing Club notes, “The CCA Creative Writing Club is so excited to welcome Gretchen McNeil as our keynote speaker at the 9th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference! Apart from her fascinating background as a trained opera singer, former circus performer and voice over artist, McNeil has won many awards. We’re sure the attendees will be very interested to learn how her books were adapted for movies and TV.”

Students should check out the conference website at ccawritersconference2020.weebly.com as the club adds more information. Registration will be live in late January.

In order to continue to provide this free experience to high school students, the CCA Creative Writing Club is looking for individual and corporate sponsors. Individuals can sponsor a student for as little as $25, or become a Gold Sponsor for more. Sponsors can email ccawritersconference@gmail.com for more information on how to contribute.

The Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore will sell speakers’ books with a portion of the proceeds going to the conference.

The conference will take place in the Proscenium Theater and Media Center, Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego, CA 92130. Registration is required.

The 9th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference will be held from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Canyon Crest Academy, (Proscenium and Media Center), 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego, CA 92130. The event is for high school students only, and is free.

