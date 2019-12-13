Event briefs: Dec. 12

The Living Nativity at Horizon Christian Fellowship runs Dec. 19-22

With dramatic scenes and a live stage production, The Living Nativity at Horizon Christian Fellowship walks guests through the birth, ministry, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Even before experiencing the guided tour, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the Old World Marketplace, a giant snow hill for sledding, live worship, and Christmas carolers.

The event will also feature a 30’ lit Christmas tree, crafts and games for children, great food trucks, and a new attraction. The event will be held Dec. 19-22 at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 6365 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe. Cost: free entry and free parking. Visit horizon.org.

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to hold RSF Chanukah Celebration

Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe presents “Light Up the Night,” the 13th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the first night of Chanukah Sunday, Dec. 22 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The RSF Menorah lighting will be held at 5 p.m.

Free admission, fun for the whole family. The celebration will include the RSF Menorah lighting, live DJ, donuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, crafts, face painting and more.

Chanukah gelt for all, with special thanks to the Shillman and Zekelman familys and The Inn at RSF for making it possible. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.jewishrsf.com or call 858-756-7571.

The Inn at RSF is located at 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Del Mar Foundation to present second annual Winter Solstice Concert and Party

The Del Mar Foundation will hold its Second Annual Winter Solstice Concert and Party featuring Hullabaloo on Saturday, Dec. 21, starting at 4 p.m. in front of the stage at Powerhouse Park. Celebrate the shortest day of the year with cookies, hot cocoa and songs while watching the sunset and enjoy the music of Del Mar’s own Hullabaloo. All are welcome to attend the event.

Upcoming speakers at DM-SB Rotary breakfast meetings

Hear interesting and diverse speakers over breakfast with Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary at the Hilton Del Mar.

On Friday, Dec. 13, learn about “Pure Water San Diego,” the city’s multi-year program to provide one-third of San Diego’s water supply locally by 2035. The program will generate an additional 83 million gallons a day of reliable, sustainable , and high-quality drinking water for San Diego. This subject is especially critical as water demands increase and supply becomes less sure and more expensive.

On Friday, Dec. 20, Maxie Gluckman will address the current and future conditions of Honduran education as well as Rotary’s work to improve the education for 2,500 children (to date) in some of the most impoverished regions of Honduras. Gluckman’s research at UCSD focuses on educator experiences and support networks in rural Honduras. In addition to her being an educator and researcher, she founded an education consulting company that focuses on improving quality educational opportunities for Hispanics.

RSVP or request additional information, including event time, via Charles@FosterDM.com or 858-414-8638.

The Rockin’ Cranberries to perform at Solana Beach Library

The Rockin’ Cranberries jazz quartet has provided holiday entertainment throughout San Diego County for more than 25 years. This group will perform at the Solana Beach Library on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. This lively quartet will add just the amount of pop and spirit to the holiday by adding hand chimes to accompany their beautiful singing voices.

This event is free to the public and is sponsored by Friends of the Solana Beach Library. The program is appropriate for all ages.

There is adequate and free parking at Earl Warren Middle School and at the upper and lower library parking lots. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave. in Solana Beach. Refreshments will be available starting at 6 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s Del Mar embraces the bittersweet side of the holidays with a special service

The holidays can be an excruciatingly difficult time if you’re sad, grieving a loss, or just facing problems this year, especially when the expectations of the world around us seem to be all about decking the halls.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar is offering a “Blue Christmas” service—featuring a little comfort and joy, as it were, but without all the tinsel and trappings. It will be a blend of Scripture and Christmas music, with a focus on candlelight, prayers and peace—and acknowledging the poignant feelings that the season can inspire. St. Peter’s invites anyone who has experienced a loss—a loved one, job, health — to attend the service for a time of honest reflection and hope.

The Blue Christmas service will be Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is located at 334 14th St. in Del Mar Village, between 14th and 15th Streets, one block east of the 101. To learn more about St. Peters, see www.stpetersdelmar.net.

33rd Annual City of Solana Beach Holiday Sing-Along

Join family, friends and neighbors to share the joys of the season at the 33rd Annual City of Solana Beach Holiday Sing-Along Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.at Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach. Refreshments included. This event is sponsored by the City of Solana Beach.

For more information call, Dr. Ed Siegel (858) 755-0316.

Del Mar Plaza Movie Night

Del Mar Plaza will hold its next Holiday Movie Night on Sunday, Dec. 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will feature a special screening of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring your blankets, chairs, friends and family to make it a festive night to remember. This is a free event. Craft Corn will also be selling delicious popcorn.

For more information, visit www.delmarplaza.com.

CCA to present dance production ‘The Invisible Child’

Canyon Crest Academy will host the dance production “The Invisible Child,” beginning Dec. 12 and running through Dec. 20. The production features a cast of 34 dancers, all of whom are students at Canyon Crest Academy and members of the Academy’s Envision Arts program, and the majority of whom are also members of the Dance Conservatory program. The Dance Conservatory is a rigorous after-school program that allows students to train at a pre-professional level in a non-competitive environment.

More information, including event times, and a link to tickets for The Invisible Child are available at www.CCA-Dance.com.

Chabad of RSF to hold ‘Light Up the Night’ at One Paseo

Chabad of Rancho Santa Fe will hold a Chanukah Celebration, “Light Up the Night,” for the whole family on Thursday Dec. 26, at One Paseo in Carmel Valley. The Menorah lighting is at 5 p.m. The event will also include hot latkes, doughnuts, gelt, crafts, a music DJ, and more.

The event will be held near The Log (between Tender Greens and Van De Vort). For more information, call 858-756-7571 or visit www.jewishrsf.com. One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Pl, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit onepaseo.com.

Del Mar Art Center Gallery ‘Holiday Magic’ reception

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery is conjuring up December magic in celebration of the holiday season. Offering a non-frenzied, gift buying experience, the gallery will host a reception on Dec. 13 which highlights the work of its member artists and includes a silent auction fundraiser. The auction, an annual holiday event, will feature original art by the gallery’s artists and generous donations from local businesses.

Open to the public, the Holiday Magic reception is from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Light refreshments will be served and DMAC Gallery artists will be available to meet with guests.

The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. It is across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center, which offers free parking. For questions and additional information, call the Del Mar Art Center Gallery at (858) 280-1244.

RSF Toastmasters Holiday Open House Party

If you want to improve your speaking skills, or become a more confident communicator or develop your leadership qualities, join Rancho Santa Fe Toastmasters.

Attend the RSF Toastmasters Holiday Open House Party to meet members and enjoy a fun-filled evening, including catered dinner and a white elephant gift exchange. Feel free to bring one.

The event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at 17022 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067 (use the back entrance).

Festive area events

Check out the free and festive events in the area:

S’mores and Santa visits at One Paseo

On Saturdays Dec. 14, and 21, One Paseo invites guests to enjoy complimentary s’mores at the firepit near Salt & Straw from 5 to 8 p.m. To compliment to the treats, guests can expect photo opportunities with festive characters while snow cascades from the rooftops. In addition to the Saturday festivities, every Saturday and Sunday Santa will be on-site for visits and photos in One Paseo’s Plaza West.

Holiday happenings at Flower Hill Mall

On Dec. 14, Flower Child will host a Breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. and there will be a special storytime at Geppetto’s from noon to 2 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 15, there will be photos with Santa in his chalet from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Caroling and music at the Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch Come one, come all, and ring in the season with caroling and music at The Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch, performed by talented members of Saddleback Church on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Free gift wrapping will be offered for of any purchase made at the village.

Del Mar Highlands Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

A Hanukkah Menorah Lighting will be held at Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Menorah lighting at Flower Hill

Flower Hill Promenade invites the community to come celebrate Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 4-7 p.m. with the lighting of a 10-foot tall menorah and the opportunity for children to play in the snow with the winter fairy and snow flurries. The event will also include music, spinning the dreidel, potato latkes and sufganiot. The lighting will be led by Rabbi Earne of Congregation Beth Am at 5:30 p.m.

Bach Collegium San Diego’s Messiah to be held Dec. 20-22

Bach Collegium San Diego’s Messiah performances will be held Dec. 20, 21, 22 in Mission Valley, Cardiff and La Jolla. Collegium San Diego’s annual performances of Messiah have become one of the country’s most compelling interpretations of this beloved oratorio. The oratorio’s strength lies in Charles Jennens’ carefully conceived libretto and Handel’s supreme prowess as composer of the theatre.

For times, locations, tickets and more information, visit bachcollegiumsd.org.

Winter Wonderland at Welk Resorts 4th Annual Show

Welk Resorts San Diego will present its Winter Wonderland Celebration Dec. 14-15, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., at the Welk Resorts San Diego Golf Course. The vibrant, snowy environment features festive arts and crafts activities, North Pole - themed adventures, live entertainment, and other holiday attractions.

The event offers snow-filled play areas, snow tubing, photos with Santa, reindeer feeding exhibits, and many other kid-friendly activities. Fun is available for all ages, however, with entertainment including s’more roasting around fire pits, food trucks, Christmas cuisine tastings, carnival fare, a full alcohol bar, and live music and entertainment with an appearance from recent TV music sensation Preston C. Howell.

For more information and tickets, visit welkresorts.com/winterwonderland

GROUNDATION: Conscious Reggae music at Belly Up

GROUNDATION will perform at the Belly Up Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. Winner of France’s distinguished award for Best Roots Reggae Album for 2018, GROUNDATION has been performing music from its latest album, “The Next Generation,” throughout Europe and South America during 2019 with shows in Brazil, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. GROUNDATION’s unique style of reggae music blends fusion with strong elements of jazz, funk, and dub creating a dynamic high energy sound. For more information, visit groundation.com and bellyup.com.

The Theatre School

@ NC Rep: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will feature “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 19-22. When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

Performances are: Dec. 19: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 20: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 21: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 22: 2 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call (858) 481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

North Coast Symphony performs ‘A Symphony of Carols’

North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s performance for “A Symphony of Carols” will take place 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The orchestra will perform festive holiday music, including A Celtic Christmas Overture by Daniel Semsen, A Carol Symphony by Victor Hely-Hutchinson, and Fantasia on “Greensleeves” by Vaughan Williams. Bass vocalist Kenneth Bell will sing selections from Handel’s Messiah and the Spanish carol Riu Riu Chiu. Admission is $10 general, $8 for seniors/students/military and $25 per family. northcoastsymphony.com

Families Make History, December Craft

From noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 15, 22 and 29 at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, families are invited to create holiday ornaments for their homes and Christmas trees. Free. (760) 632-9711.

Community Planting

at Harbaugh

Seaside Trails

The community is invited to volunteer to be part of the historic restoration of Harbaugh Seaside Trails. Volunteers will help Nature Collective biologists to install native plants that will attract pollinators, such as birds, bees and butterflies. This volunteer opportunity takes place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at Harbaugh Seaside Trails, 2965 Highway 101. Free. (760) 436-3944. info@thenaturecollective.org or thenaturecollective.org/events

Pop Up Pottery Painting

The community is invited to hand-paint unique ceramic gifts, ornaments and Cookies for Santa Plates at Art A Go Go, located in the polka dot vintage trailer. This family-friendly activity will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all weekends now through Dec. 15 at Sunshine Gardens, 155 Quail Gardens Drive. Pieces will be glazed, fired and back for the holidays. Or, partake in a DIY home kit party! Price: $7 and up. (760) 943-1800.

Speaker to discuss cougars at Batiquitos Lagoon event

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation continues its Fall Speakers Series on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. with a presentation on cougars by Robin Parks from the Mountain Lion Foundation. Learn the behavior, myths, and misinformation of this elusive creature, as well as safety tips. This event is free and good for all ages. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. batiquitosfoundation.org.

Hooterific! focus on owls by Living Coast Discovery Center

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Living Coast Discovery Center for a one-of-a-kind interactive presentation about owls. Learn about the unique adaptations they have to help them survive. The event will be held 10-11 a.m. Dec. 14 at La Colona Community Center, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach. Questions: Ana Lutz-Johnson, education manager, SDRVC, ana@sdrvc.org or 858-755-6956. Registration to this family-fun event is required and limited to 50 persons at sdrvchooterific2019.eventbrite.com

Botanic Wonderland: Holiday Nights in the Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, will illuminate 37 acres of flora, including pine trees, Pony Tail palms and aloes, Dragon trees and bamboo, with more than 125,000 sparkling lights during its Botanic Wonderland Holiday Nights in the Garden. There’s nightly entertainment, visits with Santa, holiday crafts, twinkling light tunnel, dazzling 10-foot poinsettia tower, a musical light show and Kids Fun Zone with nightly “snowfall.” There’s a food truck court, a beer, wine and mulled wine garden, hot chocolate, coffee and more. Visitors can stop by from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3-8, 10-15,17-23 and 26-30. Tickets: $12-$25. sdbgarden.org

Holiday theater productions

 “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” — The lime-hued holiday-hater from the beloved children’s book is back for his 22nd season of pestering the gentle Whos (and maybe bumbling into a little redemption) in this family-favorite musical. Nov. 10-Dec. 29. Old Globe’s Shiley Theatre, Balboa Park. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Dickens Unscripted, an improvised comedy inspired by the works of Dickens, performs 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 at North Coast Repertory Theater, 987 Loman Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets from $27. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

San Diego Symphony Concert: ‘Mary Poppins’

Dec. 13: Disney in Concert: “Mary Poppins” — Although not a holiday-specific film, “Mary Poppins” is a true classic that’s perfect for all ages. The San Diego Symphony will perform The Sherman Brothers’ charming and delightful Oscar-winning musical score during this popular film. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org or call 619-235-0804.

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library

1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org — Holiday Bookstore, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Bassist Rob Thorsen performs on the patio 3:30-4:30 p.m. Merchandise includes used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music, as well as handmade cards, jewelry and ceramics by local artisans. Sale continues Dec. 21 and 28.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu — Seas ‘n’ Greetings, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1-31 (closed Dec. 25). Holiday activities include appearances by Scuba Santa in a Kelp Dive Show, scavenger hunts, close-up animal encounters and live holiday music on weekends; included with admission: $16-$19.50.

Jewish Community Center

4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. (858) 457-3030. lfjcc.org

• 35th annual Hanukkah Happening, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Celebrate Hanukkah at one of the biggest Hanukkah festivals in San Diego with carnival games, art projects, a bouncy house, games, latke eating contest, crafts, prizes, arcade and silent auction. $5 members, $7 non-members; fees for activities.

• Jewish Christmas: Chinese Food and a Movie, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Enjoy Glatt kosher Chinese food and a screening of “Dirty Dancing.” $35 members, $38 non-members.

San Diego Symphony

750 B St., downtown San Diego. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

• Noel Noel Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 20, 21, 22. Featuring Christmas gems and choral favorites. $25-84.

• Noel Noel Family Concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. A one-hour version of the Noel Noel Concert just for families, featuring special visitors. $13-28.

Regional events

• LEGOLAND California, 1 LEGOLAND Drive in Carlsbad, holds its Holidays at LEGOLAND through Jan. 5, 2020. The theme park’s Fun Town area features a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with more than 400 LEGO ornaments. After sunset, a LEGO tree light show with singers and dancers perform throughout the evening. Photo opportunities include meet-and-greets with human-sized LEGO Santa, toy soldiers and gingerbread people aboard a giant LEGO sled. Throughout its Miniland area with sprawling LEGO replicas of major cities like New Orleans, New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., holiday scenes and numerous hidden Santas have been added to the giant dioramas. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, Kids’ New Year’s Eve offers live bands, party favors and a 6 p.m. giant LEGO-brick drop countdown, followed by fireworks. Holiday entertainment included with admission, from $90. (760) 918-5346. legoland.com

• San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. (619) 231-1515. sdzsafaripark.org — Wild Holidays, select days Nov. 29-Jan. 5. Experience seasonal entertainment and special activities in a festive atmosphere. $46-56.

• San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 231-1515, sandiegozoo.org — “Jungle Bells,” 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13-Jan. 5 (not Dec. 24 when the Zoo closes at 5 p.m.). Twinkling lights, animal-shaped light sculptures, special animal experiences and music, high-flying acrobats, Dr. Zoolittle and the Zoo’s costumed characters. Santa will also be present. $56 adult, $46 ages 3-11.

• SeaWorld, 500 SeaWorld Drive, San Diego. (619) 222-4732, seaworld.com — Christmas Celebration, Nov. 23-Jan. 5, holiday music fills the air, a sea of 1 million lights sparkle, two new shows: Cirque Christmas and Winter Wonderland on Ice, Rudolph’s Christmastown and new Sesame Street Christmas Village.Included with admission, from $73.99.

Pirate Adventure returns to Maritime Museum of San Diego

Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, announces its final performance of the year of Boarded! Saturday, Dec. 28.

This hilarious interactive show puts visitors right in the middle of the pirate action. Participants will be sworn in as part of the ship crew, trained how to navigate, sword fight, bail water from a sinking ship, escape from the King’s Jail, swab the deck and other pirate skills. Performances are 90 minutes and check in times are 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. A new little Pirate costume contest is also planned for children 12 and under.

Tickets to this popular live pirate performance Boarded staged aboard the Museum’s tall ships are available at $40 for adults and $25 for children age 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at www.sdmaritime.org or at the Maritime Museum ticket booth or Gift Shop located at 1492 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, 92101-3309.

