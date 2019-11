The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will hold a Blue Christmas, Service of Remembrance on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. in the parlor. All who have lost a loved one or anyone who would like to attend are welcome.

The event begins with a meal together and then proceeds to the chapel for a time of worship. Please call the church if you will attend and include the name of your loved one. RSVP by calling 858-756-2441 or email hollic@villagechurch.org.