Helen Woodward Animal Center holding festive ‘St. Nick at Night’ and ‘Frosty Farm’ events

Kids and their parents are invited to weekends at Helen Woodward Animal Center where hands-on animal encounters are combined with family-friendly activities guaranteed to create cheerful memories this holiday season. Best of all, all funds support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

St. Nick at Night on Fridays: This early evening family happening is a festive and relaxed event and is the perfect place to escape the hectic holiday happenings. Holiday merriment includes beautiful lights, group story time with Santa Claus, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, a fun craft and animal interactions.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “St. Nick at Night” runs Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, from 5 – 6 p.m, or 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. at the Center’s Education Building (6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe). St. Nick at Night tickets are $5.49 per child and adults are free.

Frosty Farm on Saturdays and Sundays: Winter daytime festivities on the weekend include an elf obstacle course, cookie decorating, face painting, hot chocolate, holiday music, holiday-themed craft-making, photo opportunities with fluffy, furry, feathery, and scaled friends, and a personal meet and greet with Santa Claus – bring your letters!

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “Frosty Farm” runs Sunday, Dec. 1*, Saturday, Dec. 7, Sunday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 15.

*Dec. 1 is an inclusive day. This is open to the public, but please note that there may be accommodations present to support participants with special needs and the Woodward staff is committed to providing a judgment-free environment for guests and their families. Frosty Farm tickets are $10.99 per child and $20.99 per adult.

For more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Frosty Farm and St. Nick at Night, contact Santa’s Workshop (a.k.a the Education Department) at education@animalcenter.org or (858) 756-4117, ext. 318.

