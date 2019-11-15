Rancho Santa Fe family ornament tradition continues at RSF Historical Society

Rancho Santa Fe families who haven’t yet brought an ornament to the RSF Historical Society are again invited to donate one special or meaningful ornament to decorate the RSF Historical Society’s holiday tree. It should display your family name and the year your family moved to Rancho Santa Fe. This could be anytime from 1923 to 2019.

Come in and hang your ornament Nov. 14 through Dec. 28. All ages welcome. The RSF Historical Society is located in La Flecha House - 6036 La Flecha (corner of La Flecha and Via de Santa Fe). Office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Come soon so your ornament can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season, and for many years to follow. For more information, visit www.ranchosantafehistoricalsociety.org.

