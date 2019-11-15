‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’ concert to be held at The Village Church

Bodhi Tree Concerts and The Village Church will present ‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. at The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.

All is Calm is a beautifully profound, a capella chamber opera based on real-life events during World War I along the Western Front, when soldiers from France, England and Germany laid down their guns and ventured into no-man’s land on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This moving, award-winning production features text from the letters of soldiers who lived through the war alongside familiar holiday and military songs.

All is Calm is a co-presentation with Bodhi Tree Concerts and presented at The Village Church, directed by Jacob Bruce and under the baton of Music Director Juan Carlos Acosta. Ticket prices are $30 for general admission and $15 for students and military. Proceeds to benefit The Village Church Community Theater.

You can purchase tickets at www.bodhitreeconcerts.org/all-is-calm-tickets-2019 or on the patio between services (cash or check only).

Advertisement

For more information, contact Danielle Perrault at DanielleP@villagechurch.org.

