Rancho Santa Fe artist to show collection of paintings at exhibit in Encinitas

Local Plein Air painter Cathy Wessels will be one of the featured artists at a painting and sculpture exhibit sponsored by the City of Encinitas City Civic Art Program. The Visual Art Selection Committee, comprised of the Art Commission and gallery directors, took part in the jury process. The exhibit will take place at the Encinitas Community Center. The exhibit runs from Nov. 6 through Jan. 8. Art Night Encinitas is the opening reception on Nov. 23 from 6-9 pm. The Encinitas Community Center is located at 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive, Encinitas CA 92024.

The Cultural Arts Department of the Parks and Recreation, along with sponsors; Encinitas Friends of the Arts, will host the event.

Wessels is a resident of Rancho Santa Fe. Her vibrant oil paintings depict the natural landscape. Wessels also paints vivid images of people and street scenes throughout the area. She has been recognized with multiple awards and shows in many local art exhibitions as well as being a former member of the Rancho Santa Fe Artists Guild.

Wessels is a former art instructor of oil painting courses held at a studio in Dallas, Texas, as well as being a painting instructor at the La Quinta Senior Center before moving to Rancho Santa Fe. She enjoys painting with small groups of outdoor painters at various sites along the North County coastline. Selected paintings will be on display for sale.

The exhibit is free and open during the Community Center hours which are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More information is online at encinitasca.gov/visualart.

