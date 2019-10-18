Event briefs: Oct. 17

Del Mar Fairgrounds equestrian event benefits foster teens and graduates of San Pasqual Academy

Imagine supporting hundreds of foster teens through high school for over 18 years. Imagine currently supporting over 80 graduates through college and trade schools, which volunteers from San Pasqual Academy are doing. The dedication and support from many caring individuals and organizations supporting Teens, Jeans and Dreams is apparent and is an ongoing labor of love. Teens, Jeans and Dreams is a team penning competition, involving cows and riders that raises funds to help assist Friends of San Pasqual Academy to continue to care for the foster students who live and attend school at San Pasqual Academy. The event will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in the Del Mar Arena on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

This event is fun for all ages. Come cheer on your favorite riders as they attempt to become Champion Team Penners. There are riders representing various disciplines, which include top hunter-jumper riders, dressage riders, western riders and professional team penning riders. It is wonderful to see all these wonderful equestrians come together to support the foster teens and graduates of San Pasqual Academy. Funds generated by this event support academic and athletic programs, music and art programs, an agricultural program, holiday parties, clothing, college tuitions and more.

A “VIP Silent Auction and Cocktail Reception” will also be held for the sponsors of “Teens, Jeans and Dreams” that is at 5 p.m. Gina Daley, Sandy Mossy, Patty Brutten and others have donated many wonderful items to this unique auction. “We have many items that have been donated by very generous individuals,” states Friends Board Member Kathy Lathrum. “Some of our items include a 7-night stay at a resort in Costa Rica, wine baskets, spa treatments, jewelry, restaurant certificates, fabulous gift baskets, gift certificates and more. People in this community really care about these foster kids and have stepped up to support and attend this wonderful event.”

Advertisement

What is team penning? This is a very exciting and fun activity to watch that involves horses, western riders and cows. It is a timed competition, where a team of three riders on horses attempt to put three of the same numbered cows in a pen. The team that does this the fastest, wins. Unfortunately, it is not as easy as it sounds. There are 30 numbered cows in a herd and each team must cut three specific cows that have the same number out of the herd. They must bring these cows down to the other end of the arena and put them in a corral. If more than four cows cross over a designated line, the team is disqualified. Many amusing things happen trying to accomplish this feat!

Cost of a ringside VIP Sponsor box at the Nov. 2 event is $1,200, which includes dinner and beverages for six people. General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children, 12 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Box office or by calling 858-759-3298. To purchase the VIP Silver Horseshoe Box, please call 858-759-3298. These ringside boxes must be purchased in advance.

Any questions, please visit www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org or call 858-759-3298. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

TPHS Music Dept. presents Fall Concert

Advertisement

Torrey Pines High School Music Department will hold its Fall Concert on Oct. 22 and 23 at Torrey Pines High School’s new Performance Arts Center, directed by Amy Gelb. The Tuesday, Oct. 22 concert will feature performances by Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, and Jazz Band. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Choir and select jazz combo groups perform. Both concerts are 7-8:30 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 per adult; students and kids are free. Visit www.torreypinesmusic.com for more details about the TPHS music program.

Solana Beach schools to hold 2nd Annual STREAM Fest

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation (SBSF) and the Solana Beach School District (SBSD) will partner to host the 2nd Annual STREAM Fest on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Solana Pacific Elementary School in Carmel Valley.

STREAM Fest celebrates the district’s interdisciplinary, project-based curriculum of science, technology, research, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STREAM). This year’s event theme, ReYOUse, raises awareness around local and global conservation efforts and recycling.

Attendees of the free, outdoor event can participate in engineering competitions and hands-on activities while enjoying entertainment and refreshments for purchase. Curious minds of all ages are invited to join in the festivities. This year, organizers anticipate doubling the number of students, families and supporters attending to more than 4,000.

According to Jodee Brentlinger, superintendent of the Solana Beach School District, “STREAM Fest is an excellent opportunity to showcase the incredible STREAM experiences Solana Beach School District students receive regularly. In addition, STREAM Fest allows us to partner with many other organizations focused on supporting STEM learning.”

Imagination, exploration, and conservation will abound at the event with thanks to STREAM Fest Title Sponsor Pardee Homes, Diamond Activity Booth Sponsor Zephyr, and Engineering Sponsor Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Jimmy Ayala, division president of Pardee Homes said, “Pardee Homes is thrilled to continue expanding our commitment to education in the communities where we build and for the families we serve. Through the efforts of STREAM-focused programs, including STREAM Fest, students have the important opportunity to obtain direct exposure to some of the most valuable fields of study, while learning how these fields can be applied to positively impact the world. Our company could not operate without skilled engineers and others in these fields. We are honored to be a part of the educational journey of our bright and talented future STREAM leaders.”

Advertisement

For more information, visit solanabeachkids.org/STREAMFest. Solana Pacific School is located at 3901 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, 92130.

Author of ‘End of Alzheimer’s’ at Village Viewpoints event

Dr. Dale Bredesen will discuss the work being done in Alzheimer’s disease research at the next Village Viewpoints event on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., with Bredesen to begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. Time will be allowed for audience questions. Advance ticket purchase is recommended and is $30 for adults and $10 for students through Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. After this time, any remaining adult tickets will be $35. Tickets may be purchased at villagechurch.org/viewpoints.

Community Concerts of RSF Oct. 25

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe brings Shades of Bublé to town for the second concert of the season on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Shades of Bublé, a three-man tribute to Michael Bublé, brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event.

CCRSF concerts are held in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the Northern Trust Wine Bar, and a light supper catered by Whole Foods. Dessert served at intermission is from Yummy Cupcakes. The concert begins at 7 p.m. All are included in the $75 ticket price.

For ticket information go to www.ccrsf.org. For answers to questions, email info@ccrsf.org.

Fundraiser Oct. 19 at Pandora’s Pizza benefits artists who lost artwork in recent Leucadia fire

Advertisement

The community is invited to the TheCaliLife Gallery & Photography Studio Fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 19 at Pandora’s Pizza in Leucadia from 4 p.m. to 8 p,m. Proceeds will help fund reimbursement to the talented artists who lost their beautiful artwork in the fire that tore through CaliLife Gallery in Leucadia Monday, Sept. 30 at the corner of North Coast Highway 101 and Daphne Street. This is a free, family- friendly event. Proceeds will be derived from a percentage of food and beverage sales and donations from raffle tickets and silent auction items.

TheCaliLife Gallery & Photography Studio exhibited the work of six artists including the work of the studio’s owner Greg Cali. Unfortunately, the insurance will not cover nearly enough of the cost of the art that was destroyed. The close-knit community of Leucadia is coming together to support this event, and Pandora’s Pizza is pleased to host it. Pandora’s co-owner Craig Leslie said, “We are making our space available for the event, donating a gift card for the raffle, and donating a portion of the proceeds to CaliLife to help rebuild the art community.”

Pandora’s is located at 828 North Coast Highway 101, Suite G.

For more information, visit TheCaliLife Gallery & Photography Studio at thecalilifegallery.com or email greg@thecalilife.com. To contact Pandora’s Pizza, email manager@pandoraspizzapie.com, and for Leucadia 101 Main Street Association, email annika@leucadia101.com

Speaker to discuss ‘Microplastics: From Headwaters to the Sea’ at local event

Learn about microplastics in waterways and discuss what can be done about them at an Oct. 27 presentation by Lyda Harris, Ph.D candidate and researcher from the University of Washington. Harris’ interests span from contamination levels of microplastics in waterways, to how they affect the physiology of different organisms, and how public perception acts in public policy.

Harris’ training and research interests have led her to the San Dieguito and San Diego Watersheds, where she and dedicated volunteers have gathered water samples which were then processed in Seattle. The microplastics were identified and concluded processing by characterizing the debris. Information will include where microplastics are coming from, contamination levels, and ways you can help mitigate the problem.

Spend the evening with event sponsors and representatives from the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Volcan Mountain Foundation, Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Second Chance Brewery, Carmel Mountain location (15378 Avenue of Science #222. 92128 ). Light appetizers will be provided free of charge, with an opportunity to buy beverages.

Registration is required at sdrvcmicroplastics.eventbrite.com

DM-SB Rotary hosting blood drive Oct. 26

Help save lives by giving blood on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The San Diego Blood Bank bloodmobile will be in Solana Beach’s Lomas Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Vons and Starbucks just East of I-5 at 931 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Free beverages, bagels, and pizza will be provided to all donors by Starbucks, Einstein Bros Bagels, Pizza Nova and Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary. To make an appointment, visit www.mysdbb.org/#/ScheduleAppointmentStep2/drive/48326 or call 800-4-MYSDBB (800-469-7322). Or, just show up. Photo ID required. Hosted by Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary, www.DMSBRotary.com.

DM Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition

The Del Mar Foundation invites all the dogs of Del Mar to its 7th Annual Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11:30 a.m. at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Blvd. Prizes will be awarded for best costume in 10 categories, including Judge’s Choice and Best Family Costume. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. with the parade and competition starting at noon.

This event is free but online reservations are required and may be made at delmarfoundation.org subject to space availability. The Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition is sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation’s Special Events Committee.

Merge Carmel Valley to hold blood drive Oct. 29

Merge Carmel Valley is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 5500 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, 92130 — parking lot.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

Carmel Valley Library: Senior Symposium

Carmel Valley Library will host a Senior Symposium, Monday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. The presentation will cover housing, health and wellness, personal finance, transportation and social interaction. The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Library at (858) 552-1668.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting: ‘Healthy Seeds’

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. The members will discuss “Healthy Seeds.” Searching to meet new gardening friends? Newcomers are always welcome. Call 858-755-6570 for meeting location.

And the Beat goes On: Music from ’60s-’70s

Coastal Communities Concert Band will be directed by Tom Cole and will perform favorites from the ’60s and ’70s, including the Beatles, Beach Boys, Barry and more. The performance will feature vocalist Michael Ruhl and will take place 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive. Adults: $20. Seniors: $15. Students: free. (760) 727-3741. cccband.com

Halloween at The Village at PHR

On Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3-5 p.m., bring the whole family to collect sweets and treats at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch alongside ghouls and goblins for a Trick or Treat event around the center. Roam the shops while listening to live music by Justin Froese at The Village Square, and capture the special day with the help of Keane Studios, which will be providing complimentary photos of trick-or-treaters. Price: Free. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92130. Visit phrvillage.com

SB Presbyterian Church ‘Inner Wellness’ event

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church’s Wellness Ministry presents “Inner Wellness: Enhancing Our Experience of Love, Joy & Peace during All Stages of our Lives” Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the church’s Debin Hall.

In this half-day seminar, participants will gain insight, encouragement and practical ideas on inner wellness through presentations from local experts in the field. A resource table, book sales and refreshments will be available.

Register by calling 858-509-2587 or online at solanabeach.church. Students: $5, Adults: $10, Families: $25.

SDMA’s Curator of European Art to speak in Del Mar

The October program for SDMA -North County Chapter will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 in the Parish Hall of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Del Mar, 15th Street and Maiden Lane. Michael Brown, SDMA’s Curator of European Art, will speak on visual artist, musician, and composer Jose-Maria Cano of the “Old Masters’ Apostle Series.” Registration and refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Cost is $10; free for SDMA members. Visit sdmart.org.

Del Mar Art Show

Animal Visions, an exhibition of 2D and 3D animal art, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar.

Culture Shock Hiphop dance troupe who will perform on Friday night, Oct. 18. There will be Animal Painting demonstrations by Karen Graham of Paint Your Pet Party both days, and many local restaurants are giving art show attendees a discount for dinner or lunch on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19. Coupons will be available at the show. Free Flight Bird Sanctuary will be on hand showcasing exotic and beautiful winged creatures.

This is a city-sponsored event and admission is at no charge to the general public. The event will be held at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar. For more information, visit bit.ly/animalvisions

RSF Toastmasters Halloween party

Rancho Santa Fe Toastmasters offers the opportunity to improve speaking skills, become more confident communicators and develop leadership qualities. Rancho Santa Fe Toastmasters will hold a Halloween open house party for a fun-filled evening of scary stories, spooky deserts, mysterious mingling and more. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m. at 17022 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe (use back entrance). Members will be in costume, feel free to wear one.

Fall Fest 2019

Fall Fest 2019 with Viewpoint Brewing Co. will be held at L’Auberge Del Mar’s Pacific Terrace on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. L’Auberge Del Mar’s Fall Fest 2019 is a “crafty” family style menu collaboration between its culinary team and Del Mar’s Viewpoint Brewing Co.’s executive chef Gunner Scott Planter. Viewpoint Brewing Co. house brews will be paired with this collaborative dinner. Some of the brewery’s offerings include Racoon in the Lagoon, Ruby Red IPA, Blonde Ale, Pentitent Man IPA and Golden Strong. Overlooking the San Dieguito Lagoon, Viewpoint is Del Mar’s first brewery and was founded by chef and brewer Charles Koll in 2017. Live music and games will round out the evening. To purchase tickets, visit: store.laubergedelmar.com or call (858) 793-6467 for more details.

Support a senior and scare away hunger with Meals on Wheels San Diego County

October is Scare Away Hunger month and Meals on Wheels San Diego County (MOWSDC) is asking for the public’s help so that no senior will go hungry. MOWSDC delivers over 430,000 meals per year to nearly 3,200 homebound seniors, many of whom are not able to afford this valuable service. For the 49% who live alone, this is often the only outside interaction they will receive each day. People can help support a senior with lunch and dinner for only $7 per day or $217 for the month to truly Scare Away Hunger this October.

For more information and to support the Scare Away Hunger campaign, visit www.meals-on-wheels.org or call (619) 278-4041.

Spooky Lagoon

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation will host its annual Spooky Lagoon on Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. This free family Halloween festival will feature games, crafts, prizes, cookie decorating and lots more “spooky” fun. Kids are invited to come in costume. Meet at the nature center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit batiquitosfoundation.org.

Hispanic food and beverage trade show

The 6th annual Comida ¡EXPO! brings together the best and brightest in the food and beverage industry -- retail and service buyers gathering with industry brands for networking, exhibiting, and sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 26-27. The annual Hispanic food and beverage industry trade show features tasting booths, workshops, demonstrations, Wi-Fi lounge, coffee stand, and a keynote address. For information, visit www.comidaexpo.com or email info@comidaexpo.com.

VIP Cigar, Casino & Cocktail Party

The Carmel Valley Cigar Club is presenting its second annual VIP Cigar, Casino & Cocktail Party on Friday, Nov. 8 at Club M at the Fairmount Grand Del Mar Hotel. The event benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will include cigars, great food, casino games, live music and celebrity guests from 7-11 p.m. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y35o4p8w. For more information contact (858)352-8604 or contact@carmelvalleycigarclub.com

Challenge Walk MS: Southern California

From Nov. 8-10, National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host its 17th annual Challenge Walk MS: Southern California, a three-day 50-mile coastal fundraising walk from Oceanside to Coronado to rally around a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS). The endurance event is expected to bring together 200 people from across the West Coast and aims to raise more than $600,000 for research to stop disease progression, and provide programs and services that enable the nearly 1 million people living with MS in the United States to live their best lives. Walkers take off at 8:30 a.m. on Friday; Opening Ceremony begins at 8 a.m. Day 1 Start Line: Tyson St. Park in Oceanside (S. Pacific Street & Tyson Street). Day 3 Finish Line: Tidelands Park in Coronado (2000 Mullinex Drive, Coronado.) For more information, visit nationalMSsociety.org

Free classical music concert at Petco Park

Two of San Diego’s most celebrated organizations invite the community to experience the world’s greatest music — for free — in one of downtown’s most popular locations, Petco Park’s Park at the Park. “The Concert for San Diego” will feature the Symphony’s new music director, Rafael Payare, leading the 82-member orchestra’s performance of classical music favorites, including works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Berlioz, 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Gates open at 2 p.m., and food and beverages will be available for purchase. The Park at the Park is a grassy area with an abundance of space for concert-goers to sprawl out to picnic and play. While admission is free, concert-goers must reserve tickets at sandiegosymphony.org

San Diego Symphony and the Padres present ‘Concert for San Diego’

The San Diego Symphony and the Padres have come together to present the free “Concert for San Diego” at Petco Park’s Park at the Park. The Concert for San Diego will feature the Symphony’s new music director, Rafael Payare, who will lead the 82-member orchestra’s performance of classical music favorites, including works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Berlioz, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 3-4 p.m.

While admission is free, concert-goers must reserve tickets in advance at www.sandiegosymphony.org/concert-for-san-diego. Gates open at 2 p.m., and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Park at the Park, home to many popular events and concerts, is located outside the outfield wall, but inside the Petco gates. The Park at the Park is a grassy area with an abundance of space for concert-goers to sprawl out to picnic and play. Blankets for sitting (but no chairs) are recommended.

Adventures by the Book author event

Adventures by the Book woll hold “Fall Back in Time: A Happy Hour Adventure” with the award-winning and critically-acclaimed authors Renee Rosen, Susan Meissner and Georgie Blalock, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort, 5690 Cancha de Golf Rancho Santa Fe, 92091. The event is ticketed ($46 per person) and is open to the public. To register, visit bit.ly/35BC11d

9th Annual Step & Support Walk/Fun Run

The San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation (SDBTF) will hold its 9th Annual Step & Support Walk/Fun Run, Oct. 19, at 10290 Campus Point Athletic Field in La Jolla. This event is open to all and held to raise funds as well as awareness for San Diego’s pediatric and adult brain tumor patients and their families. Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended, but not necessary. Visit www.sdbtf.org and click on Events for registration and location details.

Halloween events at Del Mar Plaza

Del Mar Plaza is offered the following Halloween events:

Saturday, Oct. 26 : Doggies on the Deck: Howl-O-Ween

In partnership with Kahoots, Del Mar Plaza invites you and your dog to Doggies on the Deck: Howl-O-Ween. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. as the ocean view deck is transformed into a dog-lover’s wonderland. There will be a variety of food and treat vendors, as well as a doggie Halloween costume contest. This is a free event.

Sunday, Oct. 27: Halloween Movie Night

Bring your blankets and chairs to the ocean view deck of Del Mar Plaza for a special screening of “Hocus Pocus.” The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. This is a free event.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Halloween Hullabaloo & Sweets & Treats

Bring your little ghosts and goblins for a morning of Halloween fun at Del Mar Plaza. A special performance from Hullabaloo takes place from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed by the opportunity to trick or treat at Del Mar Plaza’s shops.

Look for the retail stores with pumpkins on the window and stop in for some delicious treats.

Costumes are encouraged, and older kids are welcome to participate throughout the afternoon and into the evening (while treats last).

For more information, visit www.delmarplaza.com. Address: 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.

San Diego Jr. Theatre: ‘School of Rock’

San Diego Junior Theatre will present “School of Rock” Oct. 25-Nov. 3. Based on the hit movie, “School of Rock” is the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

When he discovers his students’ musical talents, he enlists them to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands. Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place.

Tickets: $14-$16; discounts available for seniors, military and season subscribers. For tickets, call 619-239-8355 or visit www.juniortheatre.com.

Ponce’s Restaurant anniversary/benefit

Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant will celebrate the first anniversary of its only North County location in the Del Sur-4S Ranch neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. During this entire day, all dine-in guests can enjoy half off all food. Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant will also mark the occasion with live mariachi on the patio between 5 and 8 p.m. and, as part of ongoing efforts to give back to its community, will donate 100 percent of the day’s merchandise proceeds to local nonprofit Students Without Limits (www.studentswithoutlimits.org). Reservations to Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant in Del Sur are highly recommended and can be placed by calling (858) 312-1114. Address: 16480 Paseo Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92127.

Salk panel discussion on breast cancer research, prevention

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the next Salk Women & Science presentation and panel discussion looks at “New insights in research, prevention, survivorship and healthcare delivery,” 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Free. (858) 453-4100. salk.edu

Jake’s Del Mar 5K Beach Fun Run

The 37th Annual Jake’s Del Mar 5K Beach Fun Run in Del Mar will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. The event also features a brunch buffet prepared by Chef Paul, complimentary drinks, a raffle, live entertainment from Tower 7 and a fire and knife demonstration from Pride of Polynesia. For more information and to register, visit www.jakesdelmar.com/fun-run

The 2018 Fun Run raised $7,000 for the La Colonia Branch of the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito and $5,000 for the Del Mar Lifeguards.

North Coast Rep:

‘The Sunshine Boys’

“The Sunshine Boys” showcases the late Neil Simon’s brilliant ear for sidesplitting dialogue and his sharp eye for physical comedy. Yet beneath the raucous laughter are two vulnerable people struggling to make sense of their lives. North Coast Repertory Theatre will present “The Sunshine Boys” Oct. 23-Nov. 17. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Top author to appear at Voices for

Children benefit

Voices for Children, in partnership with Warwick’s in La Jolla, is hosting “An Afternoon with Alice Hoffman,” the second of an Author Luncheon Series partnership between the two San Diego organizations. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. at a private country club in La Jolla. Hoffman is author of more than 30 novels and several short fiction, children, and young adult books.The event will feature Hoffman’s newest work, “The World That We Knew,” and include lunch, thought-provoking conversation with the author, and a complimentary book signing.

Proceeds in part will benefit Voices for Children’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, visit www.speakupnow.org/warwicks. To learn more about VFC and its CASA program, visit www.speakupnow.org.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

The 22nd anniversary American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held Oct. 20 at Balboa Park to unite communities, honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer. This year’s walk features a shortened course of 2.5 miles, while retaining the most picturesque and popular features – those of crossing the iconic Cabrillo Bridge and strolling along the closed northbound lanes of Highway 163. Registration for this event begins at 6:30 a.m. and the walk is set to start at 7:30 a.m. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/SanDiego

‘A Night With

Janis Joplin’

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin rocks the Balboa Theatre - San Diego for two shows only, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 619-570-1100 or online at sandiegotheatres.org/a-nightwith-janis-

joplin/. The Balboa Theatre is located at 868 4th Avenue, San Diego, 92101.

A Night With Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences - trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s greatest legends.

SD Film Festival

San Diego International Film Festival opens with director Martin Scorsese’s star-studded “The Irishman” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at ArcLight Cinemas, 4425 La Jolla Village Drive (pre- and post-screening receptions also scheduled). Stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. $50. Film festival continues at venues across San Diego through Oct. 20. Festival passes from $399. sdfilmfest.com

Del Mar International

Horse Show

World Cup Week

Oct. 16 - 20. Time: Every day 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. Location: Del Mar Arena. One of South California’s premiere equestrian events. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com for more information.

Surfing Madonna Beach Run/Walk

The Surfing Madonna Beach Run/Walk 1K/5K/10K/12K will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at Moonlight Beach (400 B Street, Encinitas). All runners and walkers will start & finish at Moonlight Beach. The event includes a race day festival. surfingmadonnarun.org

North Coast Symphony: Russian Romance

The North Coast Symphony: Russian Romance concert will feature classics by Russian composers and will include Pictures at an Exhibition and Night on Bald Mountain, both by Modest Mussorgsky, and the Mlada Suite by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. This concert will take place 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family. northcoastsymphony.com

Watershed lecture

at Torrey Pines SNR

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will host a public lecture by Dr. Norrie Robbins titled “The Rocks, the Land, the Water, and the Traditional People of the Los Penasquitos Watershed” on Oct. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. Meet at the Pavillion next to the Visitor’s Center. This event is free with Reserve entrance fee. See torreypine.org for directions.

Dine Out for the Cure

The first event of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is Dine Out for the Cure, during which a record number of San Diego restaurants will donate proceeds from this day to Komen San Diego. Chow down Thursday, Oct. 17 at participating eateries found at komensandiego.org/dine-out-restaurants-2019/

The Scream Zone

The Scream Zone runs through Nov. 2 at the Del Mar “Scaregrounds.” Hop on The Haunted Hayride and you’ll want to huddle together as you twist and turn into creepy destinations including the vampire-infested Dead End Truck Stop, the zombie-land Midway and the Mutant Mine Shaft. For operating date, hours and to purchase tickets, visit thescreamzone.com; (858) 755-1161.

Sukkot Harvest Festival, Oct. 20

The 7th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. The Sukkot Harvest Festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season. This event includes food, live music, learning and family-friendly activities. Suggested donation: $9-$18. coastalrootsfarm.org

Hal-Glow-een at

the San Diego Zoo

Meet “Zoo Characters” (humans in costume) at the Asian Passage; grab a glowing hula hoop at Boo-la-Hoops at Wegeforth bowl; dance to Halloween tunes at the bubble dance party at Hua Mei Café; meet animals and their keepers with Featured Creatures on the Front Street Stage and Africa Rocks Stage; make your way through freaky fog, spooky sounds and surprising sights to see slithering snakes at night in the reptile house; and more. Hal-Glow-een activities held 5-9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Oct. 18-20 and 25-27; included in Zoo admission, children visit for free in October! Adult one-day passes from $56. Balboa Park. (619) 231-1515. sandiegozoo.org

eXperiment Maze & Haunted Trail

Try not to lose your way in the mile-long eXperiment Maze and Haunted Trail at Balboa Park as you pass through a grove of twisted pines and gnarled oaks, now through Nov. 2. Watch your back while meandering, because you never know from which way the scares will hit you, as horror icons like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers have taken over! This walk is not for ages 10 or younger. Find it at the corner of Balboa Drive and Juniper Road. Admission from $24.99. (619) 696-7227. hauntedtrail.net

Sunset Herp Hike

To celebrate National Reptile Awareness Day, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is planning a sunset herp hike at Bernardo Bay Saturday, Oct. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Expert guide Jeff Norland will lead a leisurely, easy/moderate hike around Bernardo Bay in search of San Diego native herps. These species are important in the life cycle, as they are both predators and sometimes prey for our raptors.

Meet near the front entrance of the Bernardo Bay Trails Staging Area parking lot and promptly begin after a brief safety talk. This hike is best suited for ages 8 years old and up.

