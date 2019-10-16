Rescue dog Cupcake to be ‘celeb judge’ at Muttropolis’ Howl-O-Ween parade, costume contest

Cupcake, the rescue pet turned Instagram influencer has been selected as one of the “celebrity judges” for this year’s annual Muttropolis “Howl-O-Ween” Parade & Costume Contest.

The popular annual Halloween pet event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the local specialty pet retailer Muttropolis’ Solana Beach location. The costume contest begins at 11 a.m. where special guest judges will determine who will win categories such as best overall, funniest and best dynamic duo. A parade down Cedros Avenue will start at noon. There will be a photo booth and other surprise treats.

Rancho Santa Fe’s Suzanne Mattson adopted Cupcake from a high-kill shelter in 2013 just before the pup was scheduled to be euthanized. Cupcake was a regular at Mattson’s village salon Studio Felando and Mattson launched Cupcake’s Chronicles in 2018 to spread Cupcake’s positive message: each color in her rainbow- colored tail represents values like trust, mindfulness, loyalty, empowerment, acceptance and kindness.

She is often seen in her hot-pink convertible Mercedes mini-car.

To learn more about Muttropolis, visit muttropolis.com.