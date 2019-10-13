RSF Community Center’s ‘All Fore the Community’ Golf Classic runs Oct. 21

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center is all tee’d up for its 26th Annual “All Fore the Community” Golf Classic to be held Monday, Oct. 21, at the exclusive Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The tournament is open to the public and features an 18-hole scramble that includes a putting contest, lunch, tee prizes and an “All Fore Fun” After Party. The After Party includes a cocktail reception, hosted bar, appetizers and an awards ceremony.

Major sponsors of the tournament are: Barry Estates, The Fried Family, The Wohlford Family, Procopio- Todd Neal, The Seltzer Family, The Shepherd Family, Seaside Dental, Charlie Hoffman Foundation/PMIA Insurance, Rancho Santa Fe Escrow, Bank of Southern California, Little Sluggers, and First Republic Bank. An exciting Hole in One opportunity to win a multi-year lease of a Porsche Macan is being sponsored by Hoehn Motors.

Linda Durket, executive director of the Community Center, said, “We’re honored to hold our tournament at the beautiful Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. Thanks to club’s partnership and generous support of local businesses and residents, this continues to be one of our most popular fundraisers for the Center.”

Registration for the tournament opens at 10:30 a.m. and play begins at noon. Player fee is $350 per player and includes admission to the “All Fore Fun” After Party. Additional After Party tickets are $100 per guest.

Advertisement

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the RSF Community Center, a nonprofit, 501(C)3 organization serving the community since 1972 with youth-after-school classes, sports leagues, and a variety of enriching activities that serve to connect the community. For player and sponsorship information contact the Community Center at 858-756-2461, or by email at ldurket@rsfcc.org or visit www.rsfcc.org.

