Event briefs: Oct. 10

NC Rep presents Neil Simon classic ‘The Sunshine Boys’

“The Sunshine Boys” deftly showcases the late Neil Simon’s brilliant ear for sidesplitting dialogue and his sharp eye for physical comedy. Yet beneath the raucous laughter are two vulnerable people struggling to make sense of their lives. North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach will present “The Sunshine Boys” from Oct. 23-Nov. 17. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Del Mar Art Show

Animal Visions, an exhibition of 2D and 3D animal art, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar.

Culture Shock Hiphop dance troupe who will perform on Friday night, Oct. 18. There will be Animal Painting demonstrations by Karen Graham of Paint Your Pet Party both days, and many local restaurants are giving art show attendees a discount for dinner or lunch on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19. Coupons will be available at the show. Free Flight Bird Sanctuary will be on hand showcasing exotic and beautiful winged creatures.

This is a city-sponsored event and admission is at no charge to the general public. The event will be held at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar. For more information, visit bit.ly/animalvisions

Jake’s Del Mar 5K Beach Fun Run

The 37th Annual Jake’s Del Mar 5K Beach Fun Run in Del Mar will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. The event also features a brunch buffet prepared by Chef Paul, complimentary drinks, a raffle, live entertainment from Tower 7 and a fire and knife demonstration from Pride of Polynesia. For more information and to register, visit www.jakesdelmar.com/fun-run

The 2018 Fun Run raised $7,000 for the La Colonia Branch of the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito and $5,000 for the Del Mar Lifeguards.

Del Mar Foundation to hold 7th Annual Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition

The Del Mar Foundation invites all the dogs of Del Mar to its 7th Annual Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11:30 a.m. at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Blvd. Prizes will be awarded for best costume in 10 categories, including Judge’s Choice and Best Family Costume. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. with the parade and competition starting at noon.

This event is free but online reservations are required and may be made at delmarfoundation.org subject to space availability. The Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition is sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation’s Special Events Committee.

Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers

The Quack is Back! The Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers challenge returns to Del Mar Powerhouse Park Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. Join Rotary Club of Del Mar for a fun afternoon at the beach to enjoy chili, hot dogs and beverages, face painting and a steel drum musician before heading down to the shore to watch the Del Mar Lifeguards launch hundreds of rubber ducks into the waves. The “adopters” of ducks that float ashore the fastest will win valuable prizes. Visit www.chiliandquackers.org for more information, to adopt ducks, and pre-purchase chili tastes and drink tickets.

‘One Book One San Diego Book Discussion’ at CV Library

“One Book One San Diego Book Discussion of The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Branch Library, located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, 92130. For more information, contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Watershed lecture at Torrey Pines SNR

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will host a public lecture by Dr. Norrie Robbins titled “The Rocks, the Land, the Water, and the Traditional People of the Los Penasquitos Watershed” on Oct. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. Meet at the Pavillion next to the Visitor’s Center. This event is free with Reserve entrance fee. See torreypine.org for directions.

Kids event at Del Mar Plaza

Wednesday. Oct. 16: Lil Tritons Club at the Del Mar Plaza. Enjoy a fun and entertaining morning with your kids at Del Mar Plaza. There will be a special performance taking place on the deck by beloved kid-folk musical act Hullabaloo from 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Kids will also be given a coloring page and crayons upon arrival. For more information, visit www.delmarplaza.com.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For more information, contact Roger Alsabrook at rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com or 858-525-1509.

Harvest Festival Art & Craft Show

The 2019 Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show, brings an influx of autumn-inspiration to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 11-13. With more than 24,000 handmade creations, live entertainment, specialty foods, contests, a Kidzone, and more, it’s a treasured 22-year tradition for friends and families. Festival goers can bring canned goods for donation to the North County Food Bank to get $2 off admission. For more information, visit harvestfestival.com.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

The 11th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival presents 150 artists from across the United States and Mexico selling a variety of works — paintings, sculptures, jewelry designs, fine glass, ceramics, woodwork, mixed media and photography. Check it out 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Oct. 12-13 along Girard Avenue. There will also be kids activities, music, beer and wine gardens and more. Proceeds benefit underfunded programs at all La Jolla public schools. ljawf.com

Heritage Ranch Fall Family Festival

The Heritage Ranch, home of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, is hosting a Fall Family Festival on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. 4 p.m. Community partners include the Magdalena Ecke YMCA dance performances and Boy Scout Troop 777. Fun activities including arts and crafts, games. bouncy house and face painting will be held at the event. Hot Dogs, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Adults $10, Kids under 12 free. 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. sdheritage.org

Author of ‘End of Alzheimer’s’ at Village Viewpoints event

Dr. Dale Bredesen will discuss the work being done in Alzheimer’s disease research at the next Village Viewpoints event on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., with Bredesen to begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. Time will be allowed for audience questions. Advance ticket purchase is recommended and is $30 for adults and $10 for students through Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. After this time, any remaining adult tickets will be $35. Tickets may be purchased at villagechurch.org/viewpoints.

Village Church Community Theater: ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Rancho Santa Fe Village Church Community Theater’s fall production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. Long considered one of the very best examples of comedy in the English language, this farce is an equal-opportunity jokester, poking fun at themes including class structure, mistaken identity, perceived morals, marriage, and gender status in Victorian England. Visit www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

Top author to appear at Voices for Children benefit

Voices for Children, in partnership with Warwick’s in La Jolla, is hosting “An Afternoon with Alice Hoffman,” the second of an Author Luncheon Series partnership between the two San Diego organizations. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. at a private country club in La Jolla. Hoffman is author of more than 30 novels and several short fiction, children, and young adult books.The event will feature Hoffman’s newest work, “The World That We Knew,” and include lunch, thought-provoking conversation with the author, and a complimentary book signing.

Proceeds in part will benefit Voices for Children’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program. For more information about the event and to buy tickets, visit www.speakupnow.org/warwicks. To learn more about VFC and its CASA program, visit www.speakupnow.org.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

The 22nd anniversary American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held Oct. 20 at Balboa Park to unite communities, honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer. This year’s walk features a shortened course of 2.5 miles, while retaining the most picturesque and popular features – those of crossing the iconic Cabrillo Bridge and strolling along the closed northbound lanes of Highway 163. Registration for this event begins at 6:30 a.m. and the walk is set to start at 7:30 a.m. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/SanDiego

Taking Control Of Your Diabetes conference

Taking Control Of Your Diabetes (TCOYD) is hosting its 25th annual educational conference and interactive health fair in San Diego Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Diego Convention Center for people living with diabetes, their loved ones and medical professionals seeking to further their education. Visit tcoyd.org/tcoyd-san-diego-2019/

‘A Night with Janis Joplin’

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical “A Night with Janis Joplin” rocks the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego for two shows only on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. “A Night with Janis Joplin” is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences — trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest legends. The Balboa Theatre is located at 868 4th Avenue, San Diego, 92101. Tickets are available by calling 619-570-1100 or visit sandiegotheatres.org.

San Diego International Film Festival, Oct. 17-20

San Diego International Film Festival opens with director Martin Scorsese’s star-studded “The Irishman” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at ArcLight Cinemas, 4425 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla in Westfield UTC Mall. Pre- and post-screening receptions also scheduled. Stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. $50. Film festival continues at venues across San Diego through Oct. 20. Festival passes from $399. sdfilmfest.com

Rockin’ Encinitas Benefit Concert at the Belly Up

Johnny Rzeznik, lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls rock band, is to the featured performer for the Rockin’ Encinitas Benefit Concert from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach.

Proceeds from the event will help fund the purchase of robotic navigational bronchoscopy technology to help treat patients with lung cancer and lung diseases at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. Tickets are $300-$450 and are available at (858) 678-7174 or specialevents@scrippshealth.org

Del Mar International Horse Show: World Cup Week

Oct. 16-20 features equestrian show-jumping competitions. Time: Every day 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. Free admission on Thursday & Friday; $30 for general admission on Saturday. Location: Del Mar Arena at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. One of South California’s premiere equestrian events. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com for more information.

‘Tips for Managing Conflict’ family forum

This dynamic workshop, “Tips for Managing Conflict,” is on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at San Dieguito High School Academy, in the Mosaic Café. The evening will be facilitated by the National Conflict Resolution Center and San Dieguito Academy students. Parents of high school and middle school students are encouraged to attend with their high school and middle school students.

This family forum, sponsored in partnership by San Dieguito Academy Foundation and San Dieguito, is free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVPs are recommended by e-mailing sdaforums@gmail.com.

Surfing Madonna Beach Run/Walk 1K/5K/10K/12K

The Surfing Madonna Beach Run/Walk 1K/5K/10K/12K will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at Moonlight Beach (400 B Street, Encinitas). All runners and walkers will start & finish at Moonlight Beach. The event includes a race day festival. surfingmadonnarun.org

North Coast Symphony: Russian Romance

The North Coast Symphony: Russian Romance concert will feature classics by Russian composers and will include “Pictures at an Exhibition” and “Night on Bald Mountain,” both by Modest Mussorgsky, and the Mlada Suite by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

This concert will take place 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family. northcoastsymphony.com

Fall Music Fest

Mary Magdelene Apostle Catholic Community (MMACC.org) annual Fall Music Fest featuring renowned Aviara Trio with classical music. Free will offering. Live, silent and raffle auctions. Free food buffet. 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2696 Melbourne Drive, San Diego, 92123. For information, contact 619-244-0732 or 619-948-4235.

Dine Out for the Cure

The first event of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is Dine Out for the Cure, during which a record number of San Diego restaurants will donate proceeds from this day to Komen San Diego. Chow down Thursday, Oct. 17 at participating eateries found at komensandiego.org/dine-out-restaurants-2019/

Fashion designer Zandra Rhodes book event

Legendary British fashion and textile designer and fashion icon Zandra Rhodes discusses and signs her new book, “Zandra Rhodes: 50 Fabulous Years in Fashion,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. Books cost $40. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

The Scream Zone

The Scream Zone runs through Nov. 2 at the Del Mar “Scaregrounds.” Hop on The Haunted Hayride and you’ll want to huddle together as you twist and turn into creepy destinations including the vampire-infested Dead End Truck Stop, the zombie-land Midway and the Mutant Mine Shaft. For times and more information, visit thescreamzone.com; (858) 755-1161.

Sukkot Harvest Festival

The 7th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. The Sukkot Harvest Festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season. This event includes food, live music, learning and family-friendly activities. Suggested donation: $9-$18. coastalrootsfarm.org

Sunset Herp Hike

To celebrate National Reptile Awareness Day, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is planning a sunset herp hike at Bernardo Bay Saturday, Oct. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Expert guide Jeff Norland will lead a leisurely, easy/moderate hike around Bernardo Bay in search of San Diego native herps. These species are important in the life cycle, as they are both predators and sometimes prey for our raptors.

Meet near the front entrance of the Bernardo Bay Trails Staging Area parking lot and promptly begin after a brief safety talk. This hike is best suited for ages 8 years old and up.

Questions: email SDRVC Education Manager Ana Lutz-Johnson at ana@sdrvc.org or call 858-755-6956. Registration is limited to 20 participants and is required: sdrvcsunsetherphike.eventbrite.com

Documentary—’Lift the Mask: Portraits of Life with Mental Illness’

Through vivid storytelling and direct testimony, “Life the Mask” takes viewers into the lives of a diverse group of people living with mental illness and the people who provide much of their care. This documentary and discussion will be shown 1-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at San Elijo Campus MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. building 200, room 204. Free. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Volunteer Bird Count

Nature Collective volunteers observe every bird they see or hear in designated areas of San Elijo Lagoon and Cardiff State Beach. Beginning birders can join a group that includes at least one experienced birdwatcher. This bird count will take place 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14 at Rios Avenue Trailhead, 126 Solana Point Circle in Solana Beach. Free. (760) 436-3944.

Día de los Muertos Altar Workshop

The community is invited to learn how to make their own Día de los Muertos altar with local artist Luis Murguia. All materials will be provided. This workshop takes place 5-7:50 p.m. Thursdays Oct. 17 and 24 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. (760) 753-7376. sdcl.org

Reception and Artist Talk: Remington

The community is invited to join for Featured Local Artist Remington’s Reception & Artist Talk from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Lux Art Institute, 1578 S. El Camino Real. Guests will have the opportunity to hear from Remington about her work and artistic process. as well as partake in music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments. Free for Lux members, $10 guests. (760) 436-6611. luxartinstitute.org

Fall Plant Sale

The Fall Plant Sale will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. The sale will include plant donations from local growers, wholesalers, retain nurseries and individuals. Prices will be up to 70 percent off retail. Proceeds benefit the San Diego Botanic Garden. Free for SDBG and $18 for guests. sdbgarden.org/fall-plantsale.htm