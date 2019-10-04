Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
CCA Debate Team receives top speaker points at Jack Howe Memorial Tournament

CCA Debate CSU Long Beach.jpg
CCA Debate Team members (left to right): Kevin Luo, Benjamin Peng, Razeen Nasar, Sonia Yan, Steven Zheng, Eric Park, Alex Tahan, Elaine Guo, David Zhai, Danny An, Eric Chang, Harshil Chava, Benjamin Zhao, Syon Mansur, Ian Law
(Gloria Goldstein)
By BY GLORIA GOLDSTEIN
Oct. 4, 2019
4:16 PM
California State University Long Beach recently hosted the 27th annual Jack Howe Memorial Tournament. Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team members competed in the categories of Public Forum, Lincoln-Douglas and Policy. The students received top honors ranking among the highest in speaker points during the two-day event. Debate members say they are excited about upcoming tournaments. —Report by Gloria Goldstein

