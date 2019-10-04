California State University Long Beach recently hosted the 27th annual Jack Howe Memorial Tournament. Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team members competed in the categories of Public Forum, Lincoln-Douglas and Policy. The students received top honors ranking among the highest in speaker points during the two-day event. Debate members say they are excited about upcoming tournaments. —Report by Gloria Goldstein
CCA Debate Team receives top speaker points at Jack Howe Memorial Tournament
