Members of the Canyon Crest Academy Speech & Debate Team recently won at the Helix Charter San Diego/Imperial Valley Speech and Debate League 1A Competition. CCA won medals in the category of Public Forum. The group debate coach Gherty Galace says, ”It’s great to see team growth with so many students competing, we’re off to a banner year!”
Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team wins at competition
Members of the Canyon Crest Academy Speech & Debate Team recently won at the Helix Charter San Diego/Imperial Valley Speech and Debate League 1A Competition. CCA won medals in the category of Public Forum. The group debate coach Gherty Galace says, ”It’s great to see team growth with so many students competing, we’re off to a banner year!”
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox