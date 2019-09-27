Village Viewpoints to present speaker Dr. Dale Bredesen, author of ‘The End of Alzheimer’s’

Dr. Dale Bredesen will discuss the work being done in Alzheimer’s disease research at the next Village Viewpoints event on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., with Bredesen to begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. Time will be allowed for audience questions. Advance ticket purchase is recommended and is $30 for adults and $10 for students through Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. After this time, any remaining adult tickets will be $35. Tickets may be purchased at www.villagechurch.org/viewpoints.

Bredesen received his undergraduate degree from Caltech and his medical degree from Duke. He served as resident and chief resident in neurology at UCSF, then was postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Nobel laureate Prof. Stanley Prusiner. He was a faculty member at UCLA from 1989-1994, then was recruited by the Burnham Institute to direct the Program on Aging. In 1998 he became the founding president and CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, and Adjunct Professor at UCSF; then in 2013 he returned to UCLA as the director of the Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research.

The Bredesen Laboratory studies basic mechanisms underlying the neurodegenerative process, and the translation of this knowledge into effective therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, leading to the publication of over 220 research papers. He established the ADDN (Alzheimer’s Drug Development Network) with Dr. Varghese John in 2008, leading to the identification of new classes of therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease. He and his group developed a new approach to the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and this approach led to the discovery of subtypes of Alzheimer’s disease, followed by the first description of reversal of symptoms in patients with MCI and Alzheimer’s disease, with the ReCODE (reversal of cognitive decline) protocol, published in 2014, 2016, and 2018. His book, The End of Alzheimer’s, is a New York Times bestseller.

